Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2019 was $36.98, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 31.0%. This compares with the 22.9% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2019 was $26.21, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 32.1%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 22.9 % Industrials 19.0 % Consumer Discretionary 14.8 % Materials 14.4 % Financials 10.0 % Energy 8.5 % Communication Services 2.9 % Real Estate 2.8 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.2 % Health Care 1.7 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 35.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 4.9 % Air Canada 4.7 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.0 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 3.9 % Bank of Montreal 2.9 % Amazon.com, Inc. 2.9 % NVIDIA Corporation 2.9 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.7 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.5 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



