Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2019 was $36.98, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 31.0%. This compares with the 22.9% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2019 was $26.21, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 32.1%.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|22.9
|%
|Industrials
|19.0
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|14.8
|%
|Materials
|14.4
|%
|Financials
|10.0
|%
|Energy
|8.5
|%
|Communication Services
|2.9
|%
|Real Estate
|2.8
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.2
|%
|Health Care
|1.7
|%
|Utilities
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 35.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|4.9
|%
|Air Canada
|4.7
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.1
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|4.0
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|3.9
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.9
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|2.9
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|2.9
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.7
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|2.5
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
