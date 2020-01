Porsche Cars Canada reports banner year with deliveries of 9,025 units

December 2019 sales reach 760 units

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported 760 units sold in December. The year-to-date total of 9,025 retail sales equates to a 1.4% increase over 2018. This represents the first time that the company surpasses the 9,000-unit sales mark. The iconic 911 sports car also registered its best-ever year in the process.



“This remarkable achievement was a direct result of the continued passion from our customers as well as the dedication of our entire dealer network and the team here at Porsche Canada,” said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We welcome the new decade and the dawn of a new era for the brand with the exciting customer launch of our new all-electric model: the Porsche Taycan.”

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales achieved an unprecedented year with 2,796 units reported, a 9% increase versus 2018.

Model December 2019 Year to Date Current Year Prior Year Current Year Prior Year 718 Boxster 15 21 198 323 718 Cayman 17 21 188 333 911 186 96 1,414 1,398 Cayenne 256 350 3,129 2,107 Macan 235 280 3,487 3,960 Panamera 51 31 609 783 Grand Totals 760 799 9,025 8,904 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned 203 192 2,796 2,559

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.com/



