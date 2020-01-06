CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:
Needham Growth Conference
Location: New York City
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Presentation time: 10:00 a.m. EST
The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
Maria Riley, Senior Director of Investor Relations
investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742
