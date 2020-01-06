Sensus Healthcare Announces Management Promotions

/EIN News/ -- New corporate structure positions company for 2020 financial goals

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces management promotions to better support the company’s financial goals for profitability in 2020 and beyond. Key changes, which are effective immediately, include:

The promotion of Russ Price to Chief Technology Officer.

The promotion of Javier Rampolla to Chief Financial Officer.

The promotion of Nicolas Soro to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer.

All will report directly to Joe Sardano, Sensus Healthcare’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“We are delighted to be announcing these promotions from within,” said Mr. Sardano. “Russ, Javier and Nick all have distinguished themselves over the several years they have spent at Sensus, playing important roles in their respective areas in the Company’s successes. I believe these promotions are reflective of the deep bench strength we have at Sensus. The time is right for these individuals to step up and play a more prominent role in our future growth. Our goals for 2020 include achieving profitability, while making thoughtful reductions to our cost structure. With much of the R&D for Sculptura™ and the SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems behind us, our focus is on sales growth and the efficient use of all our resources. Our team is prepared to take on their new responsibilities and exercise the discipline we need to achieve our goals and objectives,” Mr. Sardano added.

Russ Price joined Sensus in 2016 as a product manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in the PET and Molecular Imaging field in varying roles, including the engineering for cyclotrons and scanners, national service manager, applications manager and product manager. Prior to Sensus, from 2010 to 2015, he was a product manager for RbM Services, a medical device manufacturer located in Oak Ridge, Tenn. specializing in intellectual property development, contract design, product development, manufacturing, and product support of medical devices and life sciences instrumentation. Mr. Price has a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as an M.B.A in business administration.

Javier Rampolla has been director of accounting and reporting/controller at Sensus since 2015 and has more than 20 years of financial experience, holding positions of increasing responsibility at a number of public and private companies. He played an important role in managing the company’s initial public offering in June 2016 and worked to apply new U.S. GAAP guidelines for revenue recognition and leases. His experience includes three years as the assistant controller for Latin America at Stanley Black & Decker, where he centralized accounting functions for Central America and the Caribbean by achieving synergies that reduced cost and headcount by 20%. He was also responsible for implementing Sarbanes-Oxley financial controls. Mr. Rampolla has a B. A. in accounting from the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

Nicolas Soro has been director of regulatory affairs and quality assurance at Sensus from 2016. His work included the development of new devices, including obtaining multiple 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including for Sculptura and the software (Sentinel) for treatment planning contained in the SRT-100 Vision and SRT-100 Plus. Prior to Sensus, Mr. Soro was director of regulatory affairs and quality assurance at DemeTECH Corporation, based in Miami, from 2011 to 2016, joining DemeTECH in 2009 as manager of regulatory affairs and quality assurance. Mr. Soro has a B.S. in applied economics from Florida State University in Tallahassee and has completed coursework in information technology at Florida International University in Miami.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ robotic radiation oncology system provides targeted intraoperative triple-modulated radiotherapy (IORT) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, with a single dose. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com





