Ooma to Attend Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation on January 15, 2020:



What: 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference, presentation and investor meetings

When: January 15, 2020, presentation 9:20 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. ET

Where: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

Media

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693



