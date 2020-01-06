Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2020 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SPWH) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2020 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live at http://investors.sportsmanswarehouse.com/ . An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.



Investor Contact: ICR, Inc. Rachel Schacter (203) 682-8200 investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com



