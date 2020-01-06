Consular Camp in Garowe
High Commission of India, Nairobi intends to organise a “CONSULAR CAMP” in near future at Garowe (Puntland) in the Republic of Somalia for the benefit of Somali and Indian nationals.
Interested individuals may kindly register on this link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqBQLIbFMIvbt8maS NkC9SOWSu432eUXfxOtoWJ92s92G7Zg/viewform? vc=0&c=0&w=1 on or before 19th January 2020. Prior registration is mandatory for availing any consular services including passports and visas.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of India, Nairobi, Kenya.
