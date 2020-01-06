Elastochem Launches Canada’s First Polyurea, Two-Component, Spray-Applied Waterproofing Membrane for Below-Grade Foundations

Ontario-based Elastochem receives CCMC evaluation for Hygrothane, a spray-applied waterproofing membrane for below-grade concrete foundation walls

/EIN News/ -- BRANTFORD, Ontario, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastochem Specialty Chemicals Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer of spray polyurethane materials, announced on Monday the CCMC evaluation of Hygrothane, Canada’s first spray-applied, two-component, polyurea-based waterproofing membrane. Hygrothane is a two-component, polyurea-based membrane system that is applied at high pressure. When cured, it forms a seamless, monolithic waterproofing membrane on below-grade concrete foundation walls. The durable and flexible formula is made with 100% solids, can be applied at below-freezing temperatures and contains no VOCs.



Foundation waterproofing can be an extremely time-consuming and challenging procedure. Traditional systems, such as peel and stick and sheet membranes pose the risk of inconsistent seams that may lead to subsequent water build-up. Other drawbacks include the need for additional coatings that require further application and curing time. Meanwhile, other liquid-applied formulas are primarily water-based, which means that they face limitations at below-freezing weather conditions.

Hygrothane solves these problems by offering a smooth, one-step application that eliminates the use of primers, long curing times, and delays. It performs in below-freezing temperatures, which makes it ideal for all-season construction and challenging northern locations. The spray-applied liquid cures to form a solid membrane, eliminating seams or joints, which addresses the most common areas where waterproofing tends to fail. The buildable formula can be applied on irregular surfaces and is ideal for applications where complete coverage with a sheet membrane is unlikely. Foundations sprayed with Hygrothane can be backfilled in under one hour post-application.

"In today's market, new building materials have to do more than perform," said John Volk, General Manager of Elastochem, “They also have to speak to the pressing needs of the time-strapped builder and contractor. Hygrothane is a complete system that can adapt to Canada’s varying climate and will help reduce construction schedules."

Hygrothane is evaluated by the Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) under CCMC report 14144-R.

ABOUT CCMC:

The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC), which operates within the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), provides a national evaluation service for all types of innovative building construction materials, products, systems and services. CCMC evaluations are supported by the latest technical research and expertise and are based on the requirements of the National Building Code of Canada or Provincial/Territorial Building Codes. CCMC-evaluated products are used in commercial and residential buildings.

ABOUT ELASTOCHEM:

Elastochem is a Canadian leader of high-performing polyurethane and epoxy-based products, producing spray foam insulation, coatings, sealants, adhesives and primers. Elastochem focuses strongly on innovating to meet evolving industry demands and developing energy-efficient products to serve a wide range of industries.

