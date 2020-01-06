Hausfeld Announces 2020 Promotions Globally

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and LONDON and BERLIN, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global claimant litigation law firm Hausfeld announced four senior promotions on both sides of the Atlantic, resulting in two new Partner and two new Counsel positions effective January 1, 2020.



Partner promotions

In Philadelphia, Katie Beran has been instrumental in driving forward antitrust, civil and human rights and environmental litigation. She currently represents a diverse range of clients, including cancer patients and other end payors of generic pharmaceuticals, the nation’s largest supplier of public drinking water and victims of data security breaches. Katie and the Philadelphia office were honored with the Philadelphia Bar Foundation's Pro Bono Award 2019.

In London, Tom Bolster is an integral part of Hausfeld’s antitrust recovery practice - the strongest in Europe. He has worked on a large number of anti-trust cases over the years, but presently works with the firm’s automotive clients on recovering follow-on damages in a wide range of cartels. Legal Business Awards 2019 nominated Hausfeld as 'Competition Team of the Year’, including Tom, for its innovative work in the Bearings cartel.

Other promotions

We are also pleased to announce that Lucy Rigby and Karl-Christoph von Steuben from the London and Berlin offices respectively, have been promoted to Counsel.

Lucy’s expertise in competition litigation, large-scale group actions and individual rights of redress has proven invaluable, particularly in the last 12 months as Hausfeld filed two collective actions under the new collective regime under the UK's Consumer Rights Act 2015. She previously worked in-house at Which?, a UK consumer group.

In Berlin, Karl-Christoph focuses on civil and competition litigation, being instrumental most recently in the Trucks litigation. He is also leading our business development efforts on certain cartel matters.

Commenting on the announcement, Global Managing Partner Brent W. Landau, said:

“We are delighted by the promotion of these talented lawyers, reinforcing our strong market position as a leading global force when it comes to complex competition, commercial, mass tort, human rights, and environmental litigation on behalf of claimants worldwide.”

Anthony Maton, Vice Chair and London Managing Partner, continued:

“These four colleagues are among the bright future for our firm and we look forward to their ongoing contributions. With two collective actions filed in 2019 in the UK, Trains and FX Claim UK, much competition litigation activity and the commercial practice growing - the London office has also committed to recruit a further 6 associates across its competition, commercial and Human Rights & Environment practices to support anticipated growth."

Notes to Editors - About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global claimant litigation firm with US offices in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC and European offices in Berlin, Brussels, Dusseldorf, London, Paris and Stockholm. Across these 11 offices, Hausfeld has 117 lawyers, including 42 partners, supported by some 45 legal staff and an operations team of 49.

The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, corporate and commercial litigation, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension.

Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse range of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.

Hausfeld is the only claimant firm to be ranked by Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the US and Europe. In the UK, Hausfeld is also recommended as a top law firm for banking litigation by both Chambers and Legal 500 and for commercial litigation by Chambers. Juve recently named Hausfeld dispute resolution firm of the year in Germany and ranked it as a top firm for litigation and competition law, while Legal 500 Germany ranked Hausfeld as a top competition law firm. www.hausfeld.com

For additional information contact:

Deborah Schwartz

deborah@mediarelationsinc.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.