Law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard announces California sex abuse victims now able to sue for harm under AB 218

AB 218 has opened a three-year window for sexual abuse victims to seek legal justice for the harm caused by sexual abuse

It is critically important to our clients that we seek to increase awareness, enact legislation, and force policy changes so that children are better protected from child molesters.” — Attorney Robert Allard

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Childhood sexual abuse lawyer Robert Allard of the law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is announcing that victims of childhood sexual abuse now have the legal right to sue those institutions that enabled the sexual abuse by their predator. California Assembly Bill 218 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is now the law. It will allow for victims to pursue fair and just compensation for the lifelong sexual abuse harm that many institutions inflicted on victims while they were innocent children.“At long last, California has recognized that when it comes to sexual abuse victims, a different standard should apply due to unique characteristics in the form of dissociation, intimidation, shame, and embarrassment,” attorney Robert Allard said.AB 218 will also address the issue of cover-ups by churches, schools, sports organizations, and youth-serving groups. Specifically, the bill will allow for recovery of up to triple damages from any institution which covered up a prior sexual assault of a minor. The law is intended to have a dual-effect by compensating victims and acting as a deterrent for organizations that have a long history of covering up sexual abuse complaints.“The reality is that many institutions shamelessly covered up incidents of sexual abuse to avoid legal lawsuits,” Allard said. “They took advantage of unfair time limits imposed by the statute of limitations to deny victims compensation for their injuries.”Allard started the move to change California law in 2012 with the support of then-Assemblyman and now State Senator Jim Beall. The initial bill was defeated by a coalition of groups with a long history of covering up for sexual predators, including the Catholic Church. In 2013 and 2014, Governor Jerry Brown vetoed Sen. Beall’s legislation along with Assemblywoman Gonzalez’ bill in 2018.“Our cases do not end with a monetary payout,” stated Allard. “Through these tragic claims, it is critically important to our clients that we seek to increase awareness, enact legislation, and force policy changes so that children are better protected from child molesters.”Persons who were victims of childhood sexual abuse while they were under the care of public and private schools, youth-serving organizations, childcare centers, and sporting entities are encouraged to contact Robert Allard’s nationally reputable sexual abuse legal team for a free and confidential consultation. This team has secured life-changing compensation for the hundreds of childhood sexual abuse victims that it has represented. Allard has been honored an unprecedented four times as Santa Clara County Trial Lawyer of the Year and as well as California’s Attorney of the Year for his outstanding work representing sex abuse victims.Please call 408-289-1417 or visit childmolestationattorneys.com for more information.

