PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of Monday, January 6, 2020, simultaneous with the clerical regime’s weeping ceremony for Qassem Soleimani, the terminated criminal terror chief of the Qods Force, defiant youth targeted the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division. This division played a key role in the massacre of the people of Tehran during the nationwide uprising in November 2019.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 6, 2020

Iran: Defiant youth target IRGC base in northern Tehran simultaneous with regime loyalists weeping for Soleimani



