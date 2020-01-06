Issued by NCRI

Iran: Defiant youth target IRGC base in northern Tehran simultaneous with regime loyalists weeping for Soleimani

Iran - the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division targeted by defiant youth

Iran - the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division targeted by defiant youth

It is a paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran

This division played a key role in the massacre of the people of Tehran during the nationwide uprising in November 2019.”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of Monday, January 6, 2020, simultaneous with the clerical regime’s weeping ceremony for Qassem Soleimani, the terminated criminal terror chief of the Qods Force, defiant youth targeted the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division. This division played a key role in the massacre of the people of Tehran during the nationwide uprising in November 2019.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 6, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Defiant youth target IRGC base in northern Tehran simultaneous with regime loyalists weeping for Soleimani

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Iran - the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division played a key role in the massacre of the people of Tehran during the nationwide uprising in November 2019

Iran - the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s so-called Muhammed Rassoulollah Division played a key role in the massacre of the people of Tehran during the nationwide uprising in November 2019

Iran - the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s was targeted by defiant youth

Iran - the paramilitary Bassij base in Lavizan Street, north of Tehran, affiliated with the IRGC’s was targeted by defiant youth

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Defiant youth target IRGC base in northern Tehran simultaneous with regime loyalists weeping for Soleimani
Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted in Tehran, other cities simultaneous with Soleimani’s procession
Maryam Rajavi: Iran regime practically withdraws from nuclear deal by abandoning its commitments
View All Stories From This Author