Chris David Muggler explores the numerous benefits of prayer.

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prayer is one of the holiest experiences one can experience on a daily basis: prayer is not simply asking for something from a divine source or repetition of phrases meant to make us feel better. Prayer, Chris David Muggler explains, is a conversation with God; a special, personal communication between a true believer and their Creator.The Bible has many things to say about prayer, and some of it can be tough to navigate without additional explanation from someone versed in the teachings of Christ. Chris David Muggler wants to help all those who wish to honor the Lord feel confident in their prayers.1 Thessalonians 5:17 states: “Pray without ceasing.” Obviously, this doesn’t mean you should be constantly praying every second of every day. So, what does it mean? Chris David Muggler explains : prayer should be a consistent, constant part of your life. Do not feel hesitant in the least about praying before any major or minor event in your life: receiving strength and wisdom from the Lord can be affirming in a way that helps you traverse even the most dreadful of situations.Chris David Muggler points out: the Bible also tells us “And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of others. Assuredly I say to you, they have their reward.” (Matthew 6:5).How can this passage be applied to the manner in which you pray? Chris David Muggler wants you to understand that this passage does not mean you should hide your prayers: indeed, you should not be ashamed in the least about your faith and the glory it brings to your life. The purpose of this passage, Chris David Muggler explains, is to condemn the act of praying for the purpose of performance. Vanity is a sin, and praying for the sole purpose of attracting attention to one’s self is a particularly blasphemous example of vanity.So, what should we be praying for? Chris David Muggler advises that we should only be asking God for things that we ourselves can not do for ourselves. To ask God for holy protection or divine insight into something beyond the purview on man is one thing—to petition our Lord and Savior to help you find the television remote is another thing entirely.There are other things you can try if you feel as though your prayers have been lacking in substance, suggests Chris David Muggler. For example, if you usually pray silently, you can try praying out loud. While praying silently is absolutely OK—God will hear your prayer no matter how you communicate with Him—praying out loud can help you retain focus. You can also find a prayer partner. While you should absolutely be having one-on-one time God, it can be a good experience to share your prayer with another who will rejoice in Christ with you.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.