Society Developments Explains the Top 5 Advantages of Living in Luxe London

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever since its formation in 2005, Society Developments has been a leader of luxury living in London, Ontario. One of their latest projects, Luxe London , is no exception. Designed with young professionals in mind who appreciate the finer things in life, this 19-story and 300-unit building is one of the most desired buildings in town. Some of the advantages of living in Luxe include its world-class building amenities, luxury suites, excellent building amenities, expert on-site property manager group, and one of the most desired locations in town.Luxe London is the Leader in Eco-Friendly TechnologyBecause Society Developments is committed to making each of their buildings sustainable, Luxe London was built with cutting edge and eco-friendly technology. At Luxe London, all of the water closets and lavatory faucets are low consumption, reducing the water use of all 300 units. Luxe London is a leader in recycling – encouraging and facilitating recycling for all its residents. Luxe London also features energy efficient windows, low-consumption LED lighting, and occupancy sensor lighting control.Craft Property Group ManagementDuring their 25 years of experience, Craft Property Group has earned a track record of 100% occupancy with the entirety of the properties they manage. Society Developments has partnered up with this top property management company to provide Luxe London residents with hassle-free management with Craft overseeing the Luxe London application process, the marketing of all available units, and collection of rent from its residents.Luxury Amenities in Each Suite Luxe London suites each feature large windows with great views of the London Business District. Residents love the spectacular views, enjoyable at all hours of the day. The luxury bathrooms feature glass showers, custom vanities with granite countertops, and stainless steel pulls. The open concept kitchens have modern stainless steel appliances, wide plank laminate flooring, and granite countertops complete with a stylish backsplash.Most Desired Location in TownLocated in between the London Business District and Entertainment District, Luxe London is in a coveted location. Its prime location is also near Masonville Mall, one of the largest malls in London. In building Luxe London with young professionals in mind, Society Developments succeeded in offering a place where its residents are able to work hard AND play hard.World-Class Building AmenitiesLuxe London offers 24-hour security surveillance and access controlled keyless entry. Residents further benefit from access to above ground and covered parking. Luxe London offers a 40-seat movie theatre, games room, rooftop lounge, and café lounge. With young professionals in mind, this building includes an on-site business centre and private meeting spaces. Luxe boasts a fully-equipped fitness centre, yoga studio, and a cedar sauna in each of its changing rooms.These are only a few of the advantages of living in Luxe London. Society Developments continues to be the forerunner in luxury living, and they don’t plan on stopping now.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.