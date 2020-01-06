Issued by NCRI

Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted in Tehran, other cities simultaneous with Soleimani’s procession

Ahvaz - Maryam Rajavi

Ahvaz - Maryam Rajavi

Maryam Rajavi: Elimination of Soleimani, responsible for murder of hundreds of thousands of people in the region, a crushing blow to the mullahs’ regime

Message to the enchained nation: hail to the martyrs, it is time to rise up”
— Massoud Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, January 6, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Zanjan and Sari.

“Message to the enchained nation: hail to the martyrs, it is time to rise up,” “Elimination of Soleimani a heavy blow to mullahs’ regime,” “MEK’s main message is people’s sovereignty and vote,” “Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region,” “Time has come to liberate Iran from the mullahs’ occupation and oppression,” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 6, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 650119848
email us here

Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted in Tehran, other cities simultaneous with Soleimani’s procession

Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 650119848
Share This Story
Massoud Rajvai, Maryam Rajavi - Isfahan

Massoud Rajvai, Maryam Rajavi - Isfahan

Sari - Massoud Rajavi

Sari - Massoud Rajavi

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted in Tehran, other cities simultaneous with Soleimani’s procession
Maryam Rajavi: Iran regime practically withdraws from nuclear deal by abandoning its commitments
Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures
View All Stories From This Author