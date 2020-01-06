Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted in Tehran, other cities simultaneous with Soleimani’s procession

Ahvaz - Maryam Rajavi

Maryam Rajavi: Elimination of Soleimani, responsible for murder of hundreds of thousands of people in the region, a crushing blow to the mullahs’ regime

Message to the enchained nation: hail to the martyrs, it is time to rise up” — Massoud Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, January 6, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Zanjan and Sari.

“Message to the enchained nation: hail to the martyrs, it is time to rise up,” “Elimination of Soleimani a heavy blow to mullahs’ regime,” “MEK’s main message is people’s sovereignty and vote,” “Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region,” “Time has come to liberate Iran from the mullahs’ occupation and oppression,” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 6, 2020



