The next consular tour will take place on Tuesday, February 18 from 2pm to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, February 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre - 118 Robert Mugabe Avenue in Windhoek.

This is the first consular tour of the year 2020.

The second consular tour will take place on Tuesday, June 9 from 2pm to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The third consular tour of the year will take place on Tuesday, November 10 from 2pm to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, November 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

You can consult these dates on the following link: https://johannesburg.consulfrance.org/calendrier-previsionnel-des-tournees-consulaires



