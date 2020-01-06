Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Kicks Off 2020 With Kids Eat Free All Day, Every Day in January

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating the start of a new decade by offering free delivery and extending its popular Kids Eat Free Sundays to every day during the month of January.

“We know many families are trying to keep expenses down in January to make up for overspending during the holidays,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With these offers, families can enjoy an easy, delicious meal in our home or theirs throughout January, all while sticking to their budget.”

Guests can receive free delivery when they order online at www.Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s App. Kids Eat Free is available at participating locations with any $10 dine-in adult purchase.

Dickey’s started Kids Eat Free on Sundays back in 1978 and has served thousands of free meals to kids over the years. Dickey’s Kids Meat Plate includes choice of meat, one side, a Lil’ Yellow Cup and roll. More information on Kids Eat Free is available here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

