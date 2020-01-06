SmartTools® Launches Automated SmartCuffs® For Consumers

Blood flow restriction cuffs expand beyond the clinical space to reach fitness enthusiasts

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartTools®, a leading provider of blood flow restriction training and instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization devices, today announces SmartCuffs®, the first electronic, personalized blood flow restriction (BFR) pump available for the consumer market. These inflatable cuffs are designed to be strapped on the upper arm or thigh to practice BFR training as a way to help build muscle and strength.



BFR is traditionally used in rehabilitation centers, since the process of restricting blood flow to your muscles can actually minimize loss of muscle mass. Now, companies like SmartTools® are bringing this method to consumers as a way to enhance muscle strength and stimulate muscle growth. Additionally, this reduces stress on joints since BFR is practiced primarily with low intensity resistance training.

“As the fitness industry continues to grow rapidly, so does the demand for new and innovative training tools,” said Nicholas Colosi, founder of SmartTools®. “We see tremendous value in introducing these consumer friendly cuffs to the public and are excited to expand the reach of BFR beyond clinical and educate the fitness community on the safety and benefits of this technique.”

This device is the third iteration, most affordable and most consumer friendly version of the existing SmartCuffs®. The main differentiators in the newest version include:

Automated pump – this smart technology allows any user to place cuffs on designated areas of the body and watch the bands constrict to the appropriate degree, without manually pumping, to reach prime restriction pressure.

Safety – this model has built in safety mechanisms, such as auto-shut off, if the pressure is over what is recommend for that given person.

Durability – a more rugged design built to handle the rigors of everyday use in any setting (gym, home, work, etc.)

For more information visit, https://www.smarttoolsplus.com/preorder . Preorders are sold for $199 and will ship on July 31st. The team will be demoing the new SmartCuffs® at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020.

About SmartTools® –

In 2014, SmartTools® co-founder, Nicholas Colossi, DC, found an untapped market for affordable instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM) tools. Using his father’s and uncle’s expertise in steel manufacturing, SmartTools® was formed. After two years of development and testing, the result is the highest quality, most ergonomic, and affordable IASTM tools on the market today. In 2017, the company decided to use their knowledge in the rehabilitation industry to create tools that would assist in blood flow restriction (BFR). Now, after its third generation of producing SmartCuffs®, SmartTools®’ products appeal to not only clinical rehab centers and professional trainers, but also the everyday consumer.

For More Information Contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Smart Tools

312-878-4575 x246

bzoet@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f4ad9c3-3cc5-4cf4-b610-a90c0d3b1b77

SmartCuffs SmartCuffs - the first electronic, personalized blood flow restriction pump



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.