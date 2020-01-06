Foreign minister in Lisbon for diplomatic seminar

Lisbon, ANGOLA, January 6 - Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto is in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, since Monday morning where he will speak as a guest speaker at the Diplomatic Seminar 2020.,

The Diplomatic Seminar is an annual initiative of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that brings together members of the Government, representatives of the Public Administration, Universities, ambassadors, the business community and other strategic sectors to discuss topics of interest to Portuguese foreign policy.

The opening session will be chaired by the Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva.

“The Challenges of EU Cohesion and Reforms” will be the main topic under discussion in one of the thematic panels of the meeting, with the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, as the keynote speaker.

The program of the meeting foresees today the awarding of the Francisco de Melo Torres Prize “Diplomat of the Year 2019”, a distinction for a head of Portuguese Diplomatic Mission who has distinguished himself for his/her dynamism in supporting the internationalization of Portuguese companies, in promoting Portugal and in attracting foreign investment.

