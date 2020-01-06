The Servus Big Share returns with another $1 million prize

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is bringing back The Servus Big Share™ Contest for its second year, and with it, another $1 million prize to be given away. The Servus Big Share is designed to encourage Albertans to save money, and in doing so over a period of four months, addresses a major financial challenge for people – incorporating healthy savings habits into their lives.



"Albertans were hugely successful in growing their savings during last year's Servus Big Share, saving over $350 million," says Michelle Belland, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Servus Credit Union. "Encouraging healthy financial habits is how Servus helps people to feel good about their money. That's why we're excited to be bringing the contest back for another year."

"Nobody loses with this contest," says Belland. "Not only will Albertans be saving their money for a chance to win, but they'll also be earning interest, Profit Share Rewards cash, and one member will walk away with one million dollars!" The winner will be announced in early June.

To enter the contest, existing Servus members have entries already, based on the Profit Share Rewards cash they received in December 2019. Albertans who aren't yet Servus members can participate too, by first opening an account (online or in branch) and then depositing savings into their Servus account. Everyone earns a contest entry for every $500 that their Servus savings balances grow between January 1 and April 30, 2020. Any type of savings deposit made as of January 1 and maintained through April 30 qualifies, whether it's in a savings or chequing account, GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate), or TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account).

Last June, Servus Credit Union presented contest winner, Andrew Buchner, with the $1 million prize after the entry he earned from his 2018 Profit Share Rewards cash was selected.

Servus's profit sharing program is a unique offering in the financial sector and the more business members have with the credit union, the more they share in its success. In December, Servus Credit Union shared a record $57.1 million with their member-owners. This included $32.4 million in Profit Share Rewards cash, $19.3 million in common share dividends and $5.4 million in investment share dividends.

For more information about The Servus Big Share and the Official Contest Rules, visit servus.ca/thebigshare.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving members from more than 100 locations in 59 communities. The credit union’s vision of building a better world — one member at a time — inspires their commitment to provide sound, advice-based financial products and services; help members achieve personal satisfaction, enjoy financial stability and a good quality of life; and improve the communities where its members live and work. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

