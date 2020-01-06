IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. Acquires Aurrea Signature Inc.

Quebec-based Managing General Agency Acquisition Supports Firm’s Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. (IDC WIN) today announced the acquisition, effective December 31, 2019, of Aurrea Signature Inc. (Aurrea), a Quebec-based managing general agency (MGA). Founded in 1999, Aurrea supports over 1,200 contracted advisors across the province, offering a comprehensive range of insurance products and business development resources.



“This transaction is a significant development in IDC WIN’s strategic goal to be the primary MGA in the independent advice channel across Canada,” said Phil Marsillo, President, IDC WIN. “IDC WIN aims to be the industry leader by providing the best services, programs and support, all of which are responsive, taking an agile and innovative approach to advisor needs. We are excited to expand our footprint in Quebec, collaborating with the Aurrea leadership team to deliver service excellence and end-to-end financial solutions in the region.”

The Aurrea offices will continue to receive the support of its tenured leadership team and staff, who, with their depth of industry knowledge, have collaborated with and supported the life insurance advisors in the region. Christian Laroche will continue in his leadership role with Aurrea, and assume the role of President, Quebec Operations of IDC WIN.

“We are excited to partner with IDC WIN,” said Mr. Laroche. “Their holistic and committed approach to advisor support—to provide advisors with every opportunity to succeed—aligns with our core values and mandate to help advisors drive their businesses forward.”

About IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc.

IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. (IDC WIN) is one of Canada's leading life insurance Managing General Agencies, servicing more than 3,000 advisors across the country, through partnerships with over 15 major insurance carriers. IDC WIN prides itself on its service, knowledge and commitment to the Canadian insurance industry, bringing a sharp focus and exceptional standards of operation to all areas of its processes. IDC WIN is a division of Worldsource Wealth Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian), a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian’s Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company.



