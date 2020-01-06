Phison and Enmotus Demonstrate QLC Enhancing Technology

MiDrive™ blends SLC and QLC enabling a high performance, high endurance SSD

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enmotus and Phison Electronics are jointly demonstrating Enmotus’ performance enhancing MiDrive™ SSD technology. By blending static SLC for primary storage, with cost effective QLC NAND on the same consumer NVMe device, MiDrive SSDs deliver the performance of high end SSDs while allowing OEMs to meet the price points and capacities demanded by users. Unlike current QLC implementations that utilize a portion of the QLC to mimic an SLC cache, Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence technology keeps your active data/games in the true SLC and stores infrequently used data on the QLC - automatically. In addition to performance and cost benefits, MiDrive increases SSD endurance by minimizing the write amplification associated with caching, which allows cost effective QLC to be deployed in volume notebook applications. MiDrive NVMe SSDs are currently sampling to OEMs.



“Phison worked closely with Enmotus integrating Enmotus’ technology with our controllers,” said K.S Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. “Positioning MiDrive between the niche high performance consumer SSD market and cost conscious users presents a tremendous market opportunity for Phison and Enmotus,” added K.S.

“MiDrive addresses not only the performance and endurance challenges of QLC, but future technologies as well. As flash manufacturers race to achieve price parity with hard drives, the endurance of next generation flash technology such as Penta or five layer flash is expected to get worse,” said Andy Mills, CEO of Enmotus. “The Machine Intelligence behind MiDrive solves this problem by enabling QLC and beyond to be deployed in applications without compromising warranty or longevity specs,” continued Mills.

MiDrive is on display in Phison’s Suite at the Bellagio and Enmotus’ Suite at the Mirage at the CES technology show in Las Vegas January 7-9.

About Enmotus

Enmotus’ Machine Intelligent Storage Software enables fully autonomous data storage that self manages, and self optimizes based on IO activity. A usage engine analyzes all IO activity, sizes the active data set, and dynamically distributes IOs across virtualized pooled resources to maximize performance according to application needs.

For more information visit www.enmotus.com

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.



