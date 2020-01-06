Aeris Named a Visionary in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IoT Connectivity

Company Cited for High Customer Satisfaction and Broad Capabilities that Accelerate Time to Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris , a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it was identified for the fourth consecutive year by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in their December 2019 “Magic Quadrant for IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide.”



This Gartner Magic Quadrant report, authored by Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin and Jonathan Davenport, evaluated the global market for managed M2M services and assessed 18 companies on criteria ranging from their ability to execute to their completeness of vision.

The report cited the following Aeris strengths:

Aeris’ customers show higher degrees of satisfaction with the overall experience with the vendor and the overall rating of Aeris’ product capabilities compared with most of the participants in this Magic Quadrant.



Aeris’ continued growth persists and remains the largest, in terms of connection scale, among the MVNOs in this Magic Quadrant.



Aeris works to continuously deliver efficiency improvements for customers, and the quality of integrations, combined with the speed of deployment, was highlighted by customers.

“Aeris has more than two decades of experience deploying complex, global IoT programs for the world’s largest companies, and we are pleased to once again have been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner,” said Raj Kanaya, CMO and general manager of Automotive at Aeris. “Day in and day out, we are driven by a relentless drive to unlock new use cases and new business value for our customers by making IoT programs of all shapes and sizes faster to deploy and easier to manage.”

Aeris Fusion IoT Network

In October 2019, Aeris announced general availability of the Fusion IoT Network , one of the first-ever intelligent 5G-ready solutions, including LTE-M, NB-IoT, LTE, and 2G/3G. Leveraging over a decade of wireless IoT connectivity experience with over 14M units under management, the Fusion IoT Network lays the groundwork for a dynamic and flexible connectivity solution that adapts to a rapidly changing environment.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we’ve powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

Contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

+1 415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.