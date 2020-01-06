Secretary Brouillette To Deliver Remarks At Consumer Electronics Show

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will deliver remarks to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump, and U.S. Cheif Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will also be speaking at CES highlighting the importance President Trump’s Administration has placed on innovative technological advancements.

Secretary Brouillette will discuss how innovation at the Department of Energy’s 17 National Laboratories have led the world in unprecedented progress and paved the way for technological breakthroughs across the board from science and consumer electronics to medicine and food production. The Secretary will also announce exciting upcoming work at DOE relating to energy storage and will have a brief media availability following his remarks.

Interested members of the media must RSVP by 5:00PM Pacific Time Tuesday, January 7 to Jessica Szymanski at Jessica.szymanski@hq.doe.gov and must register HERE.

WHO U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette WHAT Remarks WHERE Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall N254 WHEN Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:45 PM Pacific Press must arrive at 12:00 PM Pacific

For more information on the Consumer Electronics Show, please visit their website.

###