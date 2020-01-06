What's New in The Palm Beaches: 2020-2021

/EIN News/ --

Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County — a collection of 39 cities and towns from Boca Raton and Delray Beach to Palm Beach and Jupiter — announces the highly-anticipated updates and additions to America’s First Resort Destination® for 2020-2021. Impactful updates include eight new hotel openings, ranging from holistic resorts with personal wellness concierges to revamped luxury landmarks; restorations of the area’s most iconic properties; 20 delectable restaurant concepts, including scratch kitchens and sustainable seafood; and intriguing new attractions (i.e. the largest distillery in the southeastern U.S.) that immerse visitors in the diversity of the area’s veritable paradise.

NEW PLACES TO STAY:

The Ben, Autograph Collection by Marriott – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Feb. 2020) Opening in Feb. 2020, the new 208-room Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel “The Ben” is named in honor of Byrd and Fred Dewey’s original Palm Beach County estate named Ben Trovato. The Deweys were pioneers of hospitality, opening their estate to the likes of the Vanderbilts, Woodrow Wilson and more. The property will blend elements of Florida’s fascinating history with today’s modern lifestyle. Guests will enjoy an inspiring library that feels like the Dewey’s own from 100 years ago, plus luxuries like an expanded, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop pool with private cabanas and outdoor fire pit. The Ben will also feature downtown West Palm Beach’s only waterfront ballroom with spectacular Intracoastal views across to Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean from its top floor. The Blue Heron Ballroom is expected to provide magnificent event space for up to 500, an ideal venue for weddings and events. With more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, guests and planners have ample space to curate a magical event, plus two on-site restaurant options allowing for both fine dining and outdoor dining.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences – Singer Island (Coming Soon – Spring/Summer 2020) Spanning over seven beachfront acres of the Atlantic shoreline on Palm Beach County’s picturesque Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is a new paradigm of mindful living for those pursuing the best in proactive wellness. The brainchild of Amrit founder, Dilip Barot, this cutting-edge example of wellness real estate and wellness resort living will offer a program combining Eastern wellbeing philosophies and western technology to create personalized journeys for each guest and resident. Amrit’s team of personal wellness coaches will create individualized programs utilizing the resort’s 100,000 square feet of wellness amenities including: the Aayush Hydrothermal water therapy circuit, indoor/outdoor treatment rooms, an oceanview learning kitchen and plant-centric spa restaurant, float tank, IV and sound & light therapies, acupuncture, curated skincare, body therapies from around the globe, an extensive hair and scalp rejuvenation program, social spa-ing, an array of fitness classes and arguably the most sophisticated, spa-centered Ayurvedic and yoga program in the US. Amrit’s expert instruction on positive lifestyle changes will be based on The Five Pillars of: Nutrition, Fitness, Mindfulness, Sleep, and Relaxation. With 12,000 square feet of event space there will even be a Wellness Wedding program. Upon completion -- scheduled for Spring/Summer 2020 -- the property’s two towers, aptly named Peace & Happiness, will be home to a resort/residential mix of 182 condos and 155 wellness resort guest rooms. Condos range from $900,000 to $4 million.

Canopy by Hilton Hotel – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Feb. 2020) With expected completion in Feb. 2020, The Canopy West Palm Beach Downtown is architecturally artistic with a soaring glass atrium that is home to a 60-foot fiber optic art installation resembling the long roots of a banyan tree. Locals and visitors alike will relish the hotel’s prominent location, within minutes of three world-class cultural venues, waterfront recreation along the Intracoastal Waterway, all the attractions of Palm Beach and Clematis Street’s famous nightlife. Those in town for business also are only a short walk away from the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Among the 150-room hotel’s standout features will be two restaurants (including one on the 13th floor rooftop) plus complimentary evening tastings each night of local specialties. You’ll find fresh, Latin-inspired options at Banter, the ground-floor restaurant, for lunch and dinner. Handcrafted cocktails and stunning city and ocean views are on the menu on the roof at Treehouse, which will offer the most photo-worthy dining experience in West Palm Beach. The Canopy’s ultra-flexible, 3,060-square-foot ballroom will combine convenience and wow factor for meetings, weddings and other special events.

White Elephant Palm Beach – Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2020) Scheduled to open in early 2020, this boutique property is located in the heart of historic Palm Beach, on the corner of Sunset Avenue and Bradley Park. It will offer 32 accommodations, with 13 rooms and 19 suites, including two penthouse suites with rooftop terraces and coastal views. The historic 1920s property will also have a full-service restaurant, courtyard and pool area. The new property will reflect the standard of outstanding hospitality already established at sister property, White Elephant Nantucket. The new Palm Beach property embraces the history of the existing landmark building while incorporating a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean-revival architecture.

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2021) Set to open in early 2021, Banyan Cay Resort & Golf will be West Palm Beach’s new luxury resort experience. Situated on 250 coveted acres in West Palm Beach, Banyan Cay is home to state-of-the-art golf practice facilities and Jack Nicklaus’ 300th Signature Golf Course, open now for members and members’ guests. With 18 holes of rolling fairways, sparkling water features and extensive elevation designed by the legendary golfer himself, Jack Nicklaus, members and guests will enjoy every second of thoughtful play. This March, Banyan Cay’s West Indies-inspired Clubhouse opened its doors, inviting members to indulge in an exclusive dining experience, unwind course-side and enjoy weekly family-friendly activities. By early 2021, a stunning luxury hotel will join the Banyan Cay community, welcoming members and guests to discover 150 boutique guestrooms and suites, two dazzling pools, delectable dining options, a 5,000-square-foot relaxation and wellness center and more. Banyan Cay’s premier location enables guests to explore West Palm Beach’s endless options for adventure — including world-class shopping districts, exquisite restaurants and cultural offerings.

The Ray – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Summer 2021) Scheduled to open Summer 2021, the new property will be located in the Pineapple Grove Arts district of downtown Delray Beach. The project , part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, will include 141 smart rooms with balconies, three restaurants (one of which will be a rooftop restaurant), a rooftop pool and lounge area, fitness center, two levels of underground parking, and an elevated glass-enclosed event space for up to 300 guests.

Mandarin Oriental – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – Late 2021) Set to debut in Downtown Boca Raton in late 2021, the 158-room hotel will be Mandarin Oriental’s second property in Florida and sixth in North America. All rooms and suites will be designed in a sophisticated and contemporary style, with exacting attention to detail that is reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage, and complimented with golf course or downtown views. The hotel will feature two rooftop pools; fine dining restaurants and bars, including Mandarin Oriental’s signature MO Bar + Lounge, located on the rooftop with an outdoor terrace; and a Mandarin Oriental cake shop. Inspired by both ancient Asian and European traditions, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the art fitness center. Golf legend Jack Niklaus has begun redesigning the adjacent 18-hole golf course, located at the Via Mizner Golf & City Club, which includes championship facilities as well as a range of family-friendly features.Banqueting and meeting space will include a 4,500-square-foot ballroom and a variety of adaptable conference rooms. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, consisting of another 92 rooms, will be located in the adjoining tower connected to the hotel by sky bridge. The two buildings will form part of a two-million-square-foot, upscale mixed-use development called Via Mizner, which will also include a half-mile of luxury retail.

NEW, NOW OPEN:

Home2 Suites by Hilton – West Palm Beach (Opened December 20, 2019) Energy efficient rooms, an outdoor hangout space with a fire pit, complimentary internet and daily breakfast are among the many highlights of Home2 Suites by Hilton’s newest property near the West Palm Beach International Airport. Hotel guests don’t have to sacrifice the conveniences of home, thanks to inviting gathering spaces; 120 all-suite accommodations with the latest tech features, fully equipped kitchens and modern furniture; a grab-and-go food market and breakfast counter with a variety of options; a combined laundry and fitness area; a stylish al fresco grill space; and an outdoor saline pool – all located within a stone’s throw from the airport and accessible via free shuttle service. Traveling with a fur baby? Home2 Suites by Hilton is pet-friendly. (Note: the pool is under construction and slated to open in February 2020.)

REVAMPED PROPERTIES:

The Brazilian Court Hotel – Palm Beach Steeped in history as a favored rendezvous among celebrities, luminaries and Palm Beach power players since its inception in 1926, the iconic Brazilian Court Hotel has recently undergone its first refresh since the hotel’s renovations in 2008 – unveiling a collection of studios and suites that, under the direction of LSI Designs’ Lauren Hastings, were gifted a thoughtful new look. Re-designed to enhance the feeling of effortlessly sexy and modern Palm Beach style, while maintaining the existing vision of simple elegance and character, the new room style at Brazilian Court embodies a playful take on classic Palm Beach sophistication. Acting as the main decorative element and inspiration for the design, a custom wisteria wall panel incorporates a whimsical element that’s feminine and a thoughtful juxtaposition to the rich mahogany wood and strong influences of leather, marble and brass accents. Lush green velvet headboards and sofas add a bold nod to the palms just outside, while white linens and pops of lavender brighten the space. Each room features a curated collection of black and white photography, by renowned photographer Terry O’Neill, that pays homage to some of the most inspiring icons of pop culture. The mix of contemporary style furnishings and art delivers a design package that is both timeless and fresh.

The Breakers – Palm Beach A grand space of enduring, historic beauty, the 200-foot-long lobby of The Breakers Palm Beach has embraced visitors worldwide for over a century, serving as the breathtaking first impression of this legendary oceanfront resort. Recently refreshed by celebrated designer Adam D. Tihany, it is as if the Italian Renaissance has seamlessly been ushered into the 21st century. Meticulously preserving the lobby’s aesthetic and heritage — vaulted ceiling with intricately hand-painted details (circa 1926, the hotel’s last rebuild) — the allure is now infused with a contemporary appeal. The centerpiece is a new, custom-designed, hand-tufted carpet inspired by the vivid paintings of French Symbolist, Odilon Redon. Conceived by Tihany Design (working as design consultant to Peacock + Lewis Architects), the carpet’s botanical motif evokes an enchanting garden, it is as if bouquets of lilies, amaranths, irises and other florals native to South Florida are blooming underfoot. Produced by Sacco Carpet, this bespoke creation was a remarkably intricate process; the carpet was woven in one piece by 35 weavers on the loom, using the finest available New Zealand yarn in 70 unique colors. It measures 161-feet in length, is 25-feet wide and weighs 1,500 lbs.

The Colony’s “Sister Suite“ – Palm Beach A newly renovated villa designed by local style aficionados Danielle Norcross and Beth Achenbach of Palm Beach Lately; The Colony Hotel, Serena & Lily, and Palm Beach Lately debuted the grand re-design of it’s “Sister Suite“ in December 2019. Timed perfectly to coincide with the opening of Serena & Lily’s Palm Beach Design Shop (the brand’s first Florida outpost), the 1,200-square-foot villa offers two generous master bedrooms, three full-size bathrooms, a light-filled and comfortable living room, dining area, and full kitchen. Guests can delight in Serena & Lily’s luxurious bedding and décor including textiles from the brand’s new Palm Beach capsule collection, which are only available locally through the end of the year.

Delray Beach Marriott transforms to Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa (Expected Completion – Early 2021) Poised in the heart of Delray Beach, a chic, coastal community named as one of “America’s Happiest Seaside Towns” by Coastal Living, the new Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa presents laid back sophistication, contemporary amenities, thoughtfully-composed American-Caribbean design and an enviable location overlooking the blue water and pristine beach of the Atlantic Ocean. With lavish guestroom offerings, including 277 extra-large rooms including 89 suites and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a new, two-story restaurant overlooking the allure of Atlantic Avenue, and a spa grounded in wellness, the revitalized resort brings it all together with an inviting and casually elegant atmosphere, designed to appreciate it’s one of a kind location. Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa will present its transformation through the months ahead, with the new two-story oceanfront restaurant slated to open in Q2 2020, and the GRAND reveal featuring exteriors, all guestrooms, meeting space and public areas at the beginning of 2021.

NEW EXPERIENCES TO SAVOR:

Almond – Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Jan. 2020) The Hamptons/Palm Beach connection is alive and well, with the popular Bridgehampton spot opening this season across from hopping Royal Palm Plaza. Local ingredients will be sourced for the French-influenced comfort food, featuring some updated takes on classic French cuisine, ethnic street food and lots of epicurean delights in between.

The Blue Fish – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – Jan. 2020) The Blue Fish is a Japanese Restaurant that serves the finest sushi, sashimi and rolls with an emphasis on quality and freshness. The Blue Fish also offers an array of Asian inspired hot dishes, salads and artisan desserts. Complement your meal with uniquely crafted cocktails or with a selection of fine wine, sake and beer. Exceptional service in a lively atmosphere gives guests an unforgettable experience that has made The Blue Fish an award-winning restaurant for more than 20 years. The Blue Fish is based in Texas and will open in Boca Raton's Mizner Park in January.

Delray Beach Market – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Late 2020) This market will be Florida’s largest food hall at roughly 60,000 square feet. It is expected to house 35 individually curated, best-in-class vendors. It is projected to open in late 2020.

Elisabetta – Delray Beach Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Bar and Pizzeria, Big Time Restaurant Group’s newest concept led by Big Time Corporate Culinary Director Lisabet Summa, along with Chef Partner Louie Bossi, opened on July 24, 2019. Elisabetta’s has a scratch kitchen and the menu features many of that restaurant’s classic dishes, like dry-aged steaks, but also includes expanded seafood, chicken and salad options, as well as new pasta dishes. The 200-seat Elisabetta’s is located at 32 East Atlantic Avenue at the site of the former 32 East restaurant. The two-story restaurant features 7,800 square feet, two bars, a patio and a balcony overlooking Atlantic Avenue and Old School Square. Elisabetta’s Executive Chef is Kevin Darr, a Big Time Restaurant veteran who served most recently as executive chef at Louie Bossi’s flagship restaurant on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard and previously served as head chef at City Cellar in West Palm Beach’s Rosemary Square.

HAWKERS – Delray Beach (Coming Soon– 2020) Scheduled to open in 2020, HAWKERS Delray Beach will be the flagship South Florida location. Inspired by Asian cuisine and street fare, “Hawkers“ are street vendors who source locally grown ingredients to create dishes sold from mobile carts and stands. The most successful recipes, typically passed from one generation to the next, bring flocks of eager patrons. Owners Harrell Lo, Wayne Yung and Kin Ho, handpicked the best and most popular street foods from all over Asia and put them on the menu. The trio wanted to build a restaurant that would tell the story of the hawker experience in a subtle and design-concious way. Patrons can expect a mix of dishes such as roti with Malaysian curry, pad Thai, Korean twice fried wings, Canton cod and miso pork belly ramen.

Henry’s Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2020) The Breakers Palm Beach will welcome the newest addition to its dining collection, Henry’s Palm Beach in early 2020. Located in the heart of Palm Beach on Royal Poinciana Way, the restaurant will open at Via Flagler by The Breakers, an al fresco plaza that will feature a curated collection of boutiques, eateries, and residences. Named after the resort’s founder, Henry Morrison Flagler, Henry’s Palm Beach will showcase elevated comfort food with a hint of nostalgia. For the interior, The Breakers has enlisted longtime collaborator and celebrated hospitality designer, Adam Tihany. Henry’s Palm Beach will be The Breakers‘ second off-site restaurant. It will join the highly popular Echo, which features the distinctive cuisines of Asia.

High Dive – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Jan. 2020) In Jan. 2020, acclaimed Chefs Jeremy and Cindy Bearman will open High Dive, a relaxed yet elevated seafood-focused restaurant located on the second level at Rosemary Square. High Dive will feature globally-inspired plates that will be approachable yet refined, utilizing the highest quality seasonal produce, ingredients, and fish. Inspired by Chef Bearman’s travels and experience working in some of the country’s best kitchens, the 180-seat restaurant complete with private dining room and 80 outdoor patio seats will be a warm and welcoming space that reflects his passion for inventive food and ingredient transparency.

La Goulue – Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2020) La Goulue, a legendary Upper East Side New York bistro, will soon takeover the former Chez L’Épicier on the southwest corner of South County Road and Royal Palm Way. An iconic destination in Manhattan since opening in 1972, Le Goulue will maintain the Manhattan restaurant’s 1900s Parisian feel, with like hand-blown chandeliers and antique mirrors, along with dishes like the beloved cheese soufflé, but the vibe is meant to be more relaxed. Le Goulue will be open daily for lunch and dinner, with brunch served on the weekends, offering the greatest hits from the New York menu.

Le Biboquet– Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2020) The New York flagship, opened by Philippe Delgrange with the help of Ronald Perelman, Eric Clapton and Steven Witkoff, became one of the Upper East Side’s buzziest bistros, and its seaside spinoff in Sag Harbor was also a hit – so much so, Delgrange is expanding to Palm Beach Island. The southern offshoot of Le Bilboquet, which he plans to unveil this winter, will be located in a Via off Worth Avenue on the first and second floors. There will be local specials, highlighting upscale French cuisine, and of course, the famous Cajun chicken, and the crab and avocado salad.

Lionfish – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Spring 2020) San Diego sustainable seafood hotspot will open its doors along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach with a projected date of spring 2020. The sea-sational restaurant will offer fresh-catch cuisine, grass-fed meats and local, seasonal ingredients in an approachable, casual setting. Lionfish is also doing its part to help save the ocean’s ecosystem by serving its namesake Lionfish, a species that is ravaging the ocean, particularly the Caribbean, by devouring fellow sea life and damaging coral reefs. The rare, delicious white flaky fish will be served in a multitude of ways, including whole, fried and as the centerpeice of a citrus-infused ceviche.

Lola 41 – Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2020) Restaurateur Marco Coelho and Team Hospitality will be expanding their popular ACK-based LoLa brand. Slated to open by Jan. 2020, LoLa 41, a 156-seat global bistro and sushi bar will open in Palm Beach. It will be the signature restaurant for White Elephant Palm Beach, a new luxury boutique hotel opening in early 2020. Named for the latitudinal location of the flagship location on Nantucket, LoLa 41 Palm Beach will feature an eclectic menu inspired by the cuisine of countries along the 41st parallel. Signature dishes range from sushi rolls and sashimi to Japanesekushiyaki to global dishes such as Tempura King Crab Leg with sweet chili sauce, Korean Beef Bulgogi with Chinese broccoli, egg noodles, & crispy garlic, and from the sushi bar Hot Pepper Hamachi. LoLa 41 Palm Beach will also feature an impressive wine list, sake selection, creative cocktails and craft brews.

Planta – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – 2020) Planta, led by internationally celebrated Chef David Lee and acclaimed restaurateur Steven Salm, will open at Rosemary Square in 2020, following the restaurant’s success in Toronto and Miami. Known for its chic and sophisticated interiors, the eatery will offer an elevated dining experience with an innovative 100-percent plant-based menu that promotes environmental sustainability.

Pura Vida – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon - 2020) Started by husband and wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pura Vida is a health-conscious café serving a menu influenced by travel and family recipes featuring locally sourced and organic ingredients. Scheduled to open in Rosemary Square in 2020, Pura Vida will offer an array of organic açaí bowls, superfood-packed smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, salads, wraps and more.

Rex Baron – Boca Raton Rex Baron Survivors Kitchen/VRex Lounge is an avant-garde, post-apocalyptic themed restaurant concept located at Town Center at Boca Raton that opened in late Dec. 2019. Rex Baron with the “none like it” interactive, multi-sensory experiential destination meeting place, dining haven, watering hole and hi-tech VR escape lounge is “where the art of food meets the art of survival.”

Rush Bowls – West Palm Beach The first location top open in South Florida, this Colorado-based company serves bowls of mixed fruit and/or vegetables with toppings such as granola and honey. Rush Bowls officially opened Nov. 2019, with plans to eventually open additional locations in Boca Raton and Jacksonville.

Sassafras – West Palm Beach The newest restaurant from Rodney Mayo’s famous Subculture Group. The Southern-themed spot is set to offer imaginative takes on traditional fare such as fried chicken, cornbread and buttermilk biscuits. Sassafras officially opened Nov. 2019, and is located at 105 S. Narcissus Ave., between Clematis Street and Banyan Blvd. Open every day at 5 p.m. with happy hour until 7 p.m.

Scusi Trattoria – Palm Beach Gardens Celebrated Chef Laurent Tourondel adds a new restaurant to his international map of culinary ventures with Scusi Trattoria, a 200+ seat coastal Italian culinary experience in Palm Beach Gardens. Presenting a variety of traditional entrees, pastas, pizzas, and small plates, elevated with creative, high quality ingredients, Scusi Trattoria’s menu pays homage to the food of Chef Tourondel’s earliest memories, combined with inspiration he continues to find in today’s global culinary arena. France-born Chef Tourondel has earned Best Chefand Best Restaurantaccolades from the likes of such influential culinary and lifestyle publications as Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, Esquire, Travel + Leisure, Saveurand more.

Sourbon Kitchen + Bar – West Palm Beach Debuting in Oct. 2019 on the newly reimagined Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach, Sourbon Kitchen + Bar is a Contemporary American bistro in a sleek, botanical-inspired dining room with cocktail bar. and a new menu from Chef Richard Leadbetter. The modern eatery’s elevated American menu draws inspiration from global destinations and features a selection of shareables, raw bar items, local greens, Florida seafood, grilled meats, comfort dishes and pastas, while incorporating seasonal and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Steel Tie Spirits – West Palm Beach Steel Tie Spirits is the largest distillery (by production capacity/volume) in the southeastern U.S. Founded in 2012 by father-and-son duo, Clint and Ben Etheridge, the family expanded upon their curiosity for distilling, creating the familiar spirits for friends and family — before expanding to a full distillery. Distilled in small batches, the spirits are carefully flavored using all-natural ingredients, mostly sourced from local farms. These Florida-grown ingredients are infused to create distinct profiles, complex aromas and balanced flavors; basically, if it doesn’t grow in the ground, it’s not in the bottles. More importantly, the distillery is now offering fully guided tours and complimentary tastings, in addition to monthly yoga.

Swifty’s at The Colony – Palm Beach Swifty’s, once New York’s preeminent society boîte, opened a pop-up at the iconic Colony Hotel in December 2019. For those in the know, Swifty’s was much more than a chic Upper East Side restaurant, rather, it epitomized an era. Affectionately known as “the club without dues”, restaurant regulars included Michael Kors, Aerin Lauder, Martha Stewart, and celebrities ranging from Gwyneth Paltrow to Bill Murray. Swifty’s at The Colony bears many of the elements that defined the cherished New York restaurant, with a nod to Swifty’s new island locale. Diners can enjoy signature menu items like twin burgers and baked meatloaf (the recipe originating from American couturier Bill Blass) plus new additions sourced from local fisheries and farms. Kemble Interiors interpreted Swifty’s unique clubby ambiance with a classic Palm Beach twist, incorporating the intimate banquette seating and warm mirrored lighting that was essential to the Swifty’s experience. Other classic décor elements from the original restaurant appear in Palm Beach, including Tim Snell’s menu illustrations, and art curated by New York’s Voltz Clarke Gallery invoking the rotating shows of Swifty’s original dining room. Swifty’s serves lunch and dinner daily in The Colony’s clubby dining room.

True Food Kitchen – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon - 2020) The award-winning restaurant that has pioneered health-conscious dining, is opening its doors in West Palm Beach in 2020. The restaurant is inspired by the belief that delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand-in-hand, without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. Its menu caters to nearly every food preference with a variety of gluten-free, naturally organic, vegetarian and vegan offerings. The restaurant also features a lively scratch bar featuring freshly pressed juices, organic teas, and natural refreshers.

NEW EXPERIENCES TO SEE OR TRY:

Drive Shack –West Palm Beach Recently opened in Oct. 2019, Drive Shack’s West Palm Beach venue is the golf-entertainment attraction’s second U.S. location. Accessing the latest in TrackmanTM technology, Drive Shack offers exciting augmented reality range games designed for players of all ages and skills; virtual courses allowing one to tee off around the world; and state-of-the-art golf equipment for enthusiasts looking to up their game. An all-in-one golf and entertainment destination, the 60,000-square-foot, three-story complex features 96 expansive climate-controlled bays with lounge seating; a signature restaurant and bar offering chef-inspired menu along with craft cocktails; exclusive, socially-driven events and leagues; and arcade games. Ideal for social gatherings and corporate outings, Drive Shack West Palm Beach boasts indoor and outdoor meeting spaces for groups of ten to 1,000. There is also the Drive Shack Academy, which offers youth camps and one-on-one instruction.

Floating Art Installation: Foreverglades – West Palm Beach A remarkable photography exhibit focused on life in The Glades will be housed in a replica of a 1920’s steamboat docked in the Stub Canal Turning Basin in Howard Park, immersing visitors in the history of long-ago Florida. The exhibition is free and open to the public and runs from Nov. 30 until the end of February 2020. The floating masterpiece will be docked at the site of the Turning Basin where ships brought agricultural goods from Belle Glade to West Palm Beach during the 1920’s before roads connected the two communities.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum – Palm Beach (New Exhibit – Jan. 2020) Open from Jan. 28 through May 10, 2020, the Flagler Museum's Winter Exhibition for 2020 has been announced as “Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection.” It explores how shoes have transcended their utilitarian purpose to become representations of culture — coveted as objects of desire, designed with artistic consideration, and expressing complicated meanings of femininity, power, and aspiration for women and men alike. Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection highlights 100 pairs of shoes from the iconic designer’s extensive private collection, assembled over three decades with his wife Jane Gershon Weitzman. This exhibition has been organized by the New-York Historical Society.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – West Palm Beach (Expected Completion – Summer 2020) With a $50 million expansion well underway and slated for completion by summer 2020, the project will increase the size of the lobby by 6,000 square feet, create a new pedestrian-friendly plaza complete with expanded sidewalks and bike path as well as a waterfall fountain, and add a new valet parking garage. The theaters are still open and are confirmed to host numerous events during the 2019-2020 season, including performances by Complexions Contemporary Ballet Star Dust from Bach to David Bowie, Jim Gaffigan Secrets and Pies Tour, Incubus, Hamilton, Academy of St Martin in the Fields Orchestra with Jousha Bell Conductor and Violin, David Foster Hitman Tour featuring Katherin McPhee, The Bachelor Live On Stage and more.

Lion Country Safari – Loxahatchee Lion Country Safari welcomed a litter of African lion cubs on November 8, 2019. These cubs are the first to be born at the facility in nearly 20 years. The lion cubs are spending quality time with mom, Leela, before making their debut in the lion habitat in the preserve. The cubs, Atlas and Mara, are both Leela and dad, K’wasi’s first offspring. Lion gestation is approximately 110 days, after which lion cubs are born weighing about 3 pounds (1.4kg), sightless and completely dependent on their mothers. Lion Country Safari is home to 10 African lions. African lions are currently listed as Vulnerable, with populations having been severely diminished in the past 25 years, due largely to habitat loss. Lion Country Safari is proud to support lion conservation and to participate in several of AZA’s Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs. These programs help to ensure the survival of a healthy, sustainable population of threatened and endangered species in human care as wild populations decline and face extinction. Lion Country Safari is the only drive-through safari in South Florida. Guests can see over 1,000 animals on 320 acres. The park is also home to the largest herd of zebras on record in the country.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center – Juno Beach (Coming Soon – Expansion Completion Expected in 2022)Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) broke ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion to enhance its mission of sea turtle and ocean conservation in April 2019. LMC has raised $12 million for its Waves of Progress expansion campaign that was launched in 2017. The 27,000-square-foot addition will double the Center’s hospital capacity and research laboratory, and significantly enhance its education capacity and efforts with interactive experiences that place LMC on the forefront of STEM education. Additional fundraising will continue through construction, and the project is expected to be completed by 2022.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre – Jupiter (Coming Soon – Expansion Completion Expected in 2025) In April 2019, the Theatre officially broke ground on “Act I” of their ambitious three-phase expansion (estimated at $25-30 million) to improve production facilities and add educational opportunities for the regional not-for-profit producing organization. Under the current plan, the Theatre’s improved stage will be ten feet deeper and six feet wider on either side, enabling the Theatre to produce Pre-Broadway and National Tours. A third-floor rehearsal studio will provide actors with a view, and residents will have the opportunity to see actors working and rehearsing. A proposed second space will provide the opportunity for audience and programming diversity. The Theatre’s Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts will double in size, allowing more students the opportunity to receive a high-quality, dynamic arts education in state-of-the-art facilities. Construction is expected to be fully completed in phases within the next five years.

The Norton Museum of Art – West Palm Beach A cultural icon in the destination since its founding in 1941, the Norton Museum of Art has announced its 2019-2020 exhibition season, its first full season since the February 2019 completion of its transformative, $100 million Foster + Partners-designed expansion. The exhibitions present a broad spectrum of styles, movements, time periods, geographic locations and artists. Season highlights include the acclaimed special exhibition Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern from the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Robert Rauschenberg: Five Decades from the Whitney’s Collection, featuring a variety of the revolutionary artist’s works collected by philanthropist Leonard Lauder; and the biennial Rudin Prize for Emerging Photogrpahers. The revamped Norton includes new galleries, education center, public spaces, and a 37,000-square-foot sculpture garden to go along with its world-class collection of American, European, Chinese and Contemporary Art and Photography and innovative programming for all ages.

New Art Installation in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach In Nov. 2019, Rosemary Square announced two more large scale works of art to be added to the property. The Wishing Tree, a towering 32-foot-tall LED banyan tree by Symmetry Labs, and MEIYW (My East Is Your West), a thought provoking light installation by artist Shilpa Gupta, will join the lyrical Water Pavilion West Palm as the 72-acre neighborhood in Downtown West Palm Beach continues to transform into a thriving arts and culture destination. Guests will experience the first light show of The Wishing Tree on Nov. 30, 2019 during Rosemary Square’s holiday kickoff with the commemoration of the Water Pavilion on Dec. 6. These three monumental, site-specific installations are a part of Related Companies’ commitment to public art and design and add to the legacy of the arts-rich community.

Shade Parade – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon - 2020) Make your “Mary Poppins” dreams come true with the newest interactive art installation coming soon to West Palm Beach. Arriving to Flagler Drive in 2020, “Shade Parade” will feature a series of gliding shelters that will accompany pedestrians walking along the popular artery between Clematis and Fern Streets. The sculptures will resemble eight -foot magenta umbrellas suspended on cables, so they can move with pedestrians. At night, a warm glow from solar powered lights will create another unique experience. “Shade Parade” was dreamed up by Daily tous les jours, the same Montreal troupe that brought the popular “Musical Swings” to Clematis in 2016.

NEW WAYS TO ARRIVE:

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – West Palm Beach

New year-round and seasonal flights make The Palm Beaches’ 39 diverse cities and towns even more accessible to travelers across the United States and Canada. Palm Beach International Airport revealed its new service schedule while citing high demand and a 3.5% year-over-year rise in passenger traffic.

The newly added services are scheduled to begin on the following dates:

Allegiant

• Pittsburgh: Nov. 14, 2019

• Knoxville and Concord/Charlotte: Nov. 15, 2019

• Asheville, Cincinnati and Indianapolis: Nov. 25, 2019

Frontier

• Philadelphia: Nov. 14, 2019

• Cleveland: Nov. 15, 2019

• Newark: Dec. 10, 2019

United

• Washington Dulles: Feb. 13, 2020

Increases in existing service will begin on the following dates:

Air Canada (via Air Canada Rouge)

• Toronto: Oct. 27, 2019

• Montreal: Oct. 28, 2019

Frontier

• Long Island and Trenton: Nov. 14, 2019

PBI most recently was named the 8th Best Airport in the U.S. in the 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the 5th Best Medium Airport in J.D. Power’s 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, and 8th Best Domestic Airport in Travel & Leisure’s 2019 World’s Best Awards. Visit PBI’s website for a complete list of non-stop flights.

Brightline (soon to be Virgin Trains) This first express inter-city passenger rail service launched service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in May of 2018. The highly-anticipated train connects West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale in approximately 40 minutes, and West Palm Beach to Miami in about 65 minutes. As of June 2019, Phase Two of Brightline is officially underway and will connect West Palm Beach directly to the Orlando International Airport in just two hours. Construction is expected to take approximately 36 months to complete. In late 2019, Brightline also announced the approval for three new stations in Boca Raton (expected completion 2023), Aventura and Port Miami. These stations are expected to break ground and begin service by the end of 2020.

