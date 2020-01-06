Eating Trends in the United States: Mealtimes and Snacking Patterns Between 2008 & 2018, with a Focus on Corresponding Demographics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eating Trends: Mealtimes and Snacking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Eating Trends report provides a compact overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult mealtime and snacking patterns between 2008 and 2018, with a focus on corresponding demographics.



This data-heavy, topline report draws on behavioural and psychographic questions from the Simmons Market Research national consumer survey series, identifying as prime demographics those groups disproportionately likely to somewhat agree (agree a little) or strongly agree (agree a lot) with given statements about eating behaviours.



Trended data and current key demographics are provided for the following topics: mealtime patterns and eating later trends; the relative priority on breakfast vs. lunch or dinner; patterns for sit-down, family-style meals for households of two or more persons; the prevalence of eating several, smaller meals throughout the day; snacking behavior; perception of snack foods as unhealthy; sweet vs. salty snacking patterns; and healthier snacking vs. enjoying treats as indulgences.

Key Topics Covered



1. Scope and Methodology of Report



2. Introduction



3. Meal Behavior Trends



4. Mealtimes Skew Later

Table 1 - Weekly Aggregate of Eating Times



Table 2 - Eating Times on Mondays, 2008

Table 3 - Eating Times on Fridays, 2008

Table 4 - Eating Times on Saturdays, 2008



Table 5 - Eating Times on Sundays, 2008

Table 6 - Eating -Later Demographics Based on Weekly Aggregate Eating Times, 2018 (indexes)

Table 7 - Meals: Selected Attitudes and Behaviors, 2008

Relative Priority on Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner

Figure 1 - Prime Adult Demographics for Agreeing that Breakfast Is Most Important Meal, 2018 (indexes) Prime Adult Demographics for Agreeing that Breakfast Is Most Important Meal, 2018 (indexes)

Figure 2 - Prime Adult Demographics for Agreeing that Lunch Is Most Important Meal, 2018 (indexes)

Figure 3 - Prime Adult Demographics for Agreeing that Dinner Is Most Important Meal, 2018 (indexes) Demographics for Agreeing that Dinner Is Most Important Meal, 2018 (indexes)

Table 8 - Demographics Most and Least Likely to Sit Down for a Meal Together at Home, 2018 (indexes)

The Several Smaller Meals Option The Several Smaller Meals Option

Figure 4 - Prime Demographics for Eating Several Small Meals Throughout the Day, 2018 (indexes)

5. Snacking Behavior Trends Snacking Behavior Trends

Snacking Between Meals Snacking Between Meals

Table 9 - Snacking: Selected Attitudes & Behaviors, 2008 Snacking: Selected Attitudes & Behaviors, 2008

Figure 5 - Prime Demographics for Often Snacking Between Meals, 2018 (indexes)

Snacking as Junk Food Snacking as Junk Food

Figure 6 - Prime Demographics for Considering Most Snack Foods Unhealthy, 2018 (indexes) Demographics for Considering Most Snack Foods Unhealthy, 2018 (indexes)

Snacking and Sweets Snacking and Sweets Snacking and Sweets

Figure 7 - Prime Demographics for Frequently Eating Sweets, 2018 (indexes)

The Salty Snackers

Figure 8 - Prime Demographics for Favoring Salted Snacks, 2018 (indexes)

Figure 9 - Prime Demographics for Usually Snacking on Healthy Foods, 2018 (indexes)

Figure 10 - Prime Demographics for Liking to Treat Oneself Foods that Aren't Good You, 2018 (indexes)

