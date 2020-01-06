Messino Cancer Centers Opens in Western North Carolina and Joins the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce the opening of Messino Cancer Centers. The physicians, serving the Western North Carolina region for 30 years, joined AON, effective Jan. 1, 2020. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Messino Cancer Centers (MCC) is providing care at its primary site located at 551 Brevard Road in Asheville. New locations in Brevard, Franklin and Spruce Pine will open later this month, with locations in Marion and Sylva opening later in Q1 2020.

The MCC team includes 14 medical oncologists and 16 physician assistants and nurse practitioners who provide a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Through this partnership, the MCC physician-led teams, will enhance the services offered to patients, with advanced diagnostic technologies, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy providing home delivery of medications, pathology and central laboratory services, and 24/7 care management support.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “Messino Cancer Centers is a highly respected practice recognized for delivering exemplary, patient-centric care in the community. We are delighted to welcome the entire MCC family to AON.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “The MCC physicians are dedicated to providing the residents of Western North Carolina convenient access to cutting-edge cancer care.”

“Working with AON, we look forward to continuing to build upon our 30-year history of providing the highest quality cancer care that is based on research and delivered with compassion and kindness in consideration of each patient as a unique individual,” said Medical Oncologist Dr. Michael Messino, who founded MCC.

MCC Medical Oncologist Dr. Christopher Chay said, “This partnership enables us to gain access to vital support for activities that are critical to delivering true value-based care. In turn, my colleagues and I can continue to make the best decisions for our patients and staff.”

With a mission to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in the oncology community with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 72 physicians and 33 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Messino Cancer Centers: (MessinoCancerCenters.com)

Messino Cancer Centers (MCC) provides treatment for adult patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. We are experienced physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and clinical support staff dedicated to providing the most advanced and innovative treatments of the highest quality. We work together as a team and recognize that each patient is not just a person with cancer, but a unique individual. Care is provided with the utmost concern and consideration of what is best for the whole person throughout their cancer journey.

MCC physicians provide state-of-the-art evidenced-based medicine for patients, incorporating personalized medicine, standard and nationally accepted guidelines, and clinical trials. Through care management and dedicated oncology certified staff, we provide support for patients through all phases of their diagnosis and treatment. The physicians of MCC are grounded in the region of Western North Carolina and devoted to providing care to patients in their communities.

