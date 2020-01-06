Zoom Telephonics Adds A+ Content for All Its Cable Modems Listed on Amazon

/EIN News/ --



Comparison Tables and Improved Graphics Make Cable Modem Shopping Easier

Boston, MA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today announced that it has added A+ content to all its Amazon cable modem and cable modem/router ads. A+ content enables richer product descriptions with enhanced images, comparison tables, and expanded text. Zoom’s improved ads can be viewed by going to www.amazon.com and searching for any of the following Motorola brand products, which Zoom produces under its brand partnership with Motorola. The products are the MB8600, MB7621, MB7420, and MB7220 cable modems and the MT7711, MG7700, MG7550, MG7540, and MG7315 cable modem/routers.

Frank Manning, Zoom’s CEO, commented: “Amazon is very important to us, and this A+ content is a big enhancement that should increase our already high Amazon sales.”

Joe Wytanis, Zoom’s President, said: “This is an important part of Zoom’s ongoing effort to enhance our online marketing as we drive for increased sales through e-tailers and through top storefront retailers including Best Buy and Target.”

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola brand partnership with Motorola includes cable modems and gateways, local area network products including routers and MoCA Adapters, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Hellman, Vice-President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9626

Email: jhellman@equityny.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.