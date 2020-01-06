SilverSun Technologies Secures $1 Million Contract for Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Business

/EIN News/ --



Dual-shore Security Operations Center Enters Agreement with Enterprise Financial Service Firm

EAST HANOVER, NJ, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business applications and IT services, in partnership with CyberHat, a leading Israeli Security Operations Center (SOC), today announced the signing of a 3-year agreement for the provision of cybersecurity services with a leading financial services company. The contract is worth $1 million over the three-year period.

The services include security operations center (marketed under the tradename “Cyrebro”), incident response, cybersecurity assessments, and hacking simulations. The service is particularly well-suited for customers in compliance-driven and regulated industries, including financial services, pension administration, insurance, and the land and title sector.

Mark Meller, CEO of SilverSun, stated, “Having sold our proprietary EDI application last year, the Company is now investing resources in high growth markets, including application hosting and cybersecurity. Our partnership with CyberHat is a strong offering in the marketplace. CyberHat was recently identified by Forbes as the Emerging Leader in cybersecurity/SOC services. We have seen the SOC identify and remediate significant threats within our own network environment and among our customers. It has enabled SilverSun to expand its focus to both new vertical market segments and to client profiles that will benefit other areas of our businesses. We expect that the opportunities to cross-sell and bundle our various services will be substantial.”

SilverSun’s cybersecurity solutions are offered through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Critical Cyber Defense Corp. (“CCDC”). Additional information on CCDC may be found on its website at www.smartsoc.com

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients’ information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the “cloud”. As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”), Warehouse Management Systems (“WMS”), Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”), Business Intelligence (“BI”) and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

About CyberHat

CyberHat’s security solutions are designed, executed and operated by elite Israeli cybersecurity experts. Hackers, defenders and state level investigators with state and corporate level experience. CyberHat provides professional cybersecurity solutions that enable practical and active defenses, allowing our clients to grow their business while keeping a secure working environment.

Our experience comes from hands-on deep cybersecurity forensic and post-mortem investigations, advanced hacking simulations and cyber assessments for companies of all sizes from Fortune 500 to small and medium-sized businesses. CyberHat engineered, built and operates the world’s first “smart” SOC called Cyrebro. CyberHat’s solutions are currently being utilized by industry leaders in financial services, retail, telecom, and energy and infrastructure organizations around the world.

CyberHat’s corporate website: www.cyberhatusa.com



