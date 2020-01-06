‘Gun Friendly’ TUSC Cryptocurrency Project Launches

TUSC, the “gun friendly” cryptocurrency project, launches its new blockchain

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- TUSC announced today that it has successfully launched its main net, opened the project’s chain to public block producers, and resumed trading on the Altilly cryptocurrency exchange.



Rob McNealy, TUSC’s cofounder, said, “We are excited to finally bring this project home and get launched. Our volunteer team has worked very hard over the past 14 months to make this a reality and I could not be prouder of them. The rollout had some minor UI bugs, which are being corrected, but the core has been functioning flawlessly. I am very excited by how fast our network is. We have 3-second block times, so confirmation times (authorizations) are just as fast as normal credit card processing. The transition to crypto payments should be virtually seamless for both retailers and customers.”

McNealy continued, “As gun owners, and ardent defenders of the right to self-defense, we know that the gun industry is constantly under attack. We wanted to create a gun-centric crypto to act as a “continuity of business” payment system for gun retailers. Due to their decentralized nature, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies simply can’t be shut down by “activist” banks.”

TUSC – The Universal Settlement Coin – is an open source, pure payments cryptocurrency project built on a delegated proof of stake (DPOS) blockchain. TUSC is a decentralized, non-ICO, community project with on-chain governance.

TUSC is purpose built for retailer adoption using a unique marketing model with an elected and term limited third party vendor, called the Marketing Partner, whose role is to support the onboarding of retailers and promote TUSC through aggressive marketing and sales strategies to vertical markets and industries with recognized problems with existing payment systems.

