Pico Interactive Announces Neo 2 Virtual Reality Headset to Expand Enterprise Offerings

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico Interactive , a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, today announced its latest VR headset, the Neo 2 – an all-in-one (AIO) device with 6 degrees of freedom (DoF) head and controller tracking that delivers key VR solutions to businesses. Pico’s Neo 2 line includes two headsets: the Neo 2 and the Neo 2 Eye.

Both models feature cutting-edge technology that incorporates the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 845™ Mobile Platform. To further expand on Neo 2’s capabilities, Firefox Reality and Hubs by Mozilla will be incorporated in both headsets in late Q1. Firefox Reality is an open, accessible and secure browser built specifically with VR in mind to create the best possible web browsing experience. Hubs by Mozilla allows users to collaborate online around virtual objects, spaces, and tasks – all without leaving the headset.

In partnership with Tobii – the world leader in eye-tracking – the Neo 2 Eye model improves daily enterprise operations and applications. The Pico Neo 2 also supports wireless streaming for PC, which allows the Neo 2 to wirelessly connect to a nearby PC. Additional specifications of both (Neo 2 and Eye) headsets include the following:

Display : 4K resolution, 101 FOV, 75 Refresh

: 4K resolution, 101 FOV, 75 Refresh Components : 845 Snapdragon, 128 GB Storage, 4GB RAM, SD Card Slot

: 845 Snapdragon, 128 GB Storage, 4GB RAM, SD Card Slot Design : 2 Electromagnetic Controllers (6 DoF), Hygienic Replaceable PU Face Inserts

: 2 Electromagnetic Controllers (6 DoF), Hygienic Replaceable PU Face Inserts Weight: Less than 340g without headband, Counterweighted Battery for Maximum Comfort

“Pico is building exceptional standalone VR headsets with the enterprise in mind and we are proud to incorporate our eye-tracking technology into the Neo 2 Eye,” said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO, Tobii Group. “Eye-tracking is rapidly becoming foundational in VR as it enhances device capabilities, enables better user experiences, and produces actionable insight.”

“We’ve been working alongside Pico Interactive to spearhead the implementation of our leading XR technology into Pico’s VR headsets,” said Hugo Swart, VP and Head of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Together, our mission is to deliver Boundless XR for PC to allow users to access their high-quality PC VR content and move freely for a truly immersive and mobile XR experience.”

By combining the latest VR technology with a simple and easy-to-use design, businesses can deploy various applications through Pico’s Neo 2 headset with much lower management overhead and increase employee (user) engagement. The Pico Enterprise Management Program provides an added layer of custom support and technical resources designed for businesses, including AAA Support for direct connection with the development team, and flexible logistics and device customization (loading screen, firmware, etc.) options.

“Few non-tethered headsets offer this level of visual quality, design and support, and we’re excited to offer a new VR headset built for businesses,” said Henry Zhou, CEO of Pico Interactive. “We’re focused on ‘user first’ in all sense of the term and are constantly looking for ways to improve our product offering. With the launch of the Neo 2, we are giving businesses around the world the opportunity to elevate the way in which operate – from training to providing unique experiences through VR. For example, we have partnered with companies that are reducing pain in hospital settings to companies that focus on in-flight entertainment.”

Neo 2 headsets will begin shipping in Q1, 2020. For more information on Neo 2 and Pico Interactive, please visit www.pico-interactive.com .

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To date, over 200 thousand Pico VR headsets have been sold worldwide across a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, marketing and training services. To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

