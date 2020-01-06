Fluent.ai Named CES 2020 Innovation Honoree for its Advancements in Voice Recognition Technology

The speech technology start-up will be highlighted for its Multi-Wake Word and Intent Recognition technology, in addition to announcing a new partnership with COMMAX Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is honoring Fluent.ai, a Canadian technology company, for its groundbreaking work with speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Fluent.ai is one of several groundbreaking technology companies being recognized as an Innovation Awards Honoree for its Multi-Wake Word and Voice Control Engine, a Cortex M4 embedded solution which supports 4 separate wake words and 100 multilingual commands, offering users unparalleled flexibility in hands-free voice control.



Fluent.ai’s Multi-Wake Word and Voice Control Engine feature cutting-edge speech technology thanks to a small footprint and the ability to be noise robust and multilingual. It features minimal power and storage requirements, allowing it to be embedded in even the smallest devices. Beyond this, Fluent.ai’s tech has unrivalled accuracy, even in noisy environments, and is not cloud based, so user privacy is protected through fully offline voice control.

“We are humbled and honored to be accepting this award knowing the years of hard work put behind our technology by our Founder and CTO, Vikrant Tomar and the Fluent.ai team,” said Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai. “Our work is pushing the boundaries of what we are capable of with speech technology, allowing more people to be heard across different languages and abilities, all while keeping consumer privacy a priority by operating as an embedded solution as opposed to cloud based.”

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition which honors impressive consumer technology products across 28 different categories, with a specific focus on the design and engineering. Products are judged by a panel of experts from top companies across a variety of industries, including tech, media and more.

In addition to the award, Fluent.ai will be debuting its partnership with COMMAX, Inc. at CES 2020. The companies have been working together over the past year to integrate Fluent's world-leading voice AI technology into COMMAX's advanced smart home control devices. COMMAX specializes in smart home technology, while leading global markets with advanced technical power and differentiated products spanning from intercoms, smart home systems to security solutions. The companies will jointly showcase at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

“We are looking forward to integrating our technology with Commax, a leader in smart home technology and a company that aligns with our own values, which makes it a natural fit for us,” Lala went on to say. “With this partnership, we will be able to launch next-generation smart home devices capable of controlling smart devices around the house entirely offline.”

Fluent.ai Inc. is a privately held Canadian company that was founded in 2015. Its mission is to help everyone be understood by their technology. Through over seven years of research, the company developed a range of artificial intelligence (AI) voice interface software products to offer up to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers. The products deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to high adoption of voice user interface.

