Sketchboard Pro Transforms iPad into a Functional Workspace for Artists

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sketchboard Pro , an iPad stand designed specifically with artists in mind, will make its debut at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Created by a studio of artists at Braintreehouse with backgrounds in game dev, comics, animation and product design as a solution for professional artists using an iPad as their main tool, the Sketchboard Pro provides a totally flat drawing surface for a seamless and comfortable creative experience – the benefits of digital drawing with the familiarity and feel of drawing on paper.

Artists of all ages and backgrounds are transitioning to the iPad to create their work, due in large part to the release of the Apple Pen and Apple’s integration of Photoshop on the device. The Braintreehouse artists quickly realized they couldn’t use the iPad and Apple Pencil without experiencing discomfort and difficulty holding the device, so they set out to design a solution. Sketchboard was created for artists but is already gaining attention in other areas such as Egyptology and use cases including students taking notes in class and those with muscular control limitations.

“We are so excited to show off Sketchboard Pro at CES this year – it was created by artists, for artists,” says JJ Harrison, Founder of Braintreehouse , “I kept getting pain in my hands and my neck and I knew it was caused by my excessive use of my iPad. After I started using our prototypes in all my work, that pain disappeared. From then on I knew this product was one that we had to share with everyone in our industry.”

Modeled after the traditional illustration sketch boards recognized by anyone who has ever taken a drawing class, the Sketchboard Pro cradles your iPad to create a totally flat drawing surface around the screen. This smooth workspace allows for more comfort and support while drawing and was designed to fit into most artists’ working environments. Fold-out legs make it possible to work comfortably at a drawing desk, table, couch, or even in bed.

Sketchboard Pro has already caught the attention of professional artists using the Apple Pencil and iPad in their daily workflow including DC Comics artist for Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman, Chad Hardin, who used the Sketchboard Pro to draw an entire issue of the Batwoman comic book.

“Drawing for hours on my iPad caused a lot of discomfort in my hand and arm,” said Hardin, “but after drawing on the Sketchboard Pro, I was much more comfortable even drawing for days on end. It puts the artist back to their natural drawing state.”

Sketchboard Pro recently closed a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $100k and is now available for pre-order for $50. The team will be at CES 2020 and available for demonstrations at booth 53361 in Eureka Park. For more information on Sketchboard Pro, visit www.sketchboardpro.com .

Braintreehouse is an artist-owned studio that makes art and games. They Kickstarted their first game in 2018 and it is being published by Chronicle for worldwide distribution in 2020. Their next game, ​Cloudy: Seasons of the Witch, is in development and slated for a Winter 2020 release. They developed the Sketchboard Pro by necessity while making production art for their projects.



