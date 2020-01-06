High-tech meets taxes with H&R Block’s virtual tax prep service, Tax Pro Go

Digitally enabled service offers busy Americans expert tax preparation without the office visit

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) continues Tax Pro Go ℠ as an easy, convenient way for busy Americans to get their taxes done by an expert tax professional without stepping foot in a tax office. Tax Pro Go employs technology to facilitate a virtual tax prep experience, matching filers with a tax pro trained to handle their unique situation. Once all tax documents are uploaded, the tax pro does the rest. This means on-the-go clients don’t have to spend their precious time doing their own taxes. In addition to saving people time, H&R Block is the only major tax prep company to provide upfront, transparent pricing, so Tax Pro Go clients will always know their price before they begin.



“In a recent survey, we found 88% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 40 said they would add one or more hours to their day, if possible, with more than half (52%) adding four hours to their day,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail for H&R Block. “They also told us time is valuable, which is part of what makes Tax Pro Go such an innovative service. It saves people time by making the tax prep process both modern and convenient through a digitally enabled solution providing expert tax prep without the office visit.”

With Tax Pro Go, H&R Block clients are matched with a tax preparer trained for their specific filing needs, and the service allows convenient collaboration through secure messaging or via phone. Most H&R Block tax pros average 12 years of tax experience, allowing many people to work with the same trusted tax pro year after year. Digital innovation supported by expert human care is the key to Tax Pro Go’s success.

H&R Block Tax Pro Go clients can expect:

Incredible value: Get an expert-prepared federal tax return, no matter the tax situation. State returns are also available for an additional fee.

Tax pro matching: H&R Block pairs clients with a tax preparer trained for their situation and state.

No need to visit an office: Get expert tax service, without stepping foot in an office.

Quick turnaround: Enjoy a speedy and accurate return.

Personal guidance: Clients can send a secure message to their tax pro or schedule a call.

Ease and convenience: Leave the heavy lifting to H&R Block’s virtual tax preparation service.

H&R Block guarantees : Maximum refund, 100% accuracy, 100% satisfaction, No Surprise Guarantee*.

“Our research also revealed 75% of Americans wish there were more ways to get things done online rather than in person,” Orosco said. “Tax Pro Go provides a valuable online service, but we take it a step further. At H&R Block, we believe the best technology is blended with human expertise and care, as exemplified through Tax Pro Go.”

Go to hrblock.com/taxprogo to see the price and get matched with a tax pro.

*Receive 20% off next year’s tax preparation if we fail to provide any of the 4 benefits included in our “No Surprise Guarantee” (Upfront Transparent Pricing, Transparent Process, Free Audit Assistance, and Free Midyear Tax Check-In). Limitations apply. Description of benefits and details at hrblock.com/guarantees.

