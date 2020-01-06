SSSTC Previews Its First PCIe Gen4 NVMe Solid State Drive at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES® 2020, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC), formerly LITE-ON Storage SBG, an established leader in the vibrant solid-state drive (SSD) industry, today revealed plans to release a family of PCIe Gen4 NVMe Solid State Drives (SSDs) later this year along with other client and enterprise solutions.



The new PCIe Gen4 drives are expected to keep SSSTC at the forefront of innovation in the SSD space, which is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91 percent through 2024 when it is forecast to hit $30 billion, according to Forward Insights.

“Demand for this next generation of PCIe drives will ramp up in the second half of 2020 when SSSTC’s offerings become available,” said Gregory Wong, principal and founder of Forward Insights. “SSSTC has a history of coming to market with cutting-edge SSD technology when customers truly need and want it, and this announcement is no exception.”

SSSTC is banking that PCIe NVMe Gen4 will be the future for the SSD industry. The first major change to the PCIe interface since 2010, its x16 slot configuration can reach approximately 32 gigabytes per second (GB/s) of data flowing in each direction. By comparison, the previous PCIe 3.0 format maxed out around 16 GB/s. PCIe 4.0 also doubles the bandwidth of servers, creating “superhighways” to increase their data load capacity to 64 GB/s. All of this clears a path for more powerful SSDs.

SSSTC expects to ship two PCIe Gen4 SSD models, the CA6 and EA1, one for client and another for the enterprise use, in the second half of the year.

“PCIe Gen4 will be a key enabler for organizations trying to stay relevant in the digital age,” said Darlo Perez, Managing Director, Americas region, SSSTC. “Success in today’s constantly changing digital world all depends on how you collect, aggregate and analyze data to gain richer insights into customer behavior. With SSDs built around PCIe 4.0, businesses will be able to store and share critical data much faster and far more efficiently than they ever imagined.”

In addition to its PCIe Gen4 announcement at CES, SSSTC also revealed its second generation EDSFF E1.S and E1.L SSDs for data centers and hyperscale environments, providing improved manageability, serviceability, and reduced power efficiency.

About Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC)

A subsidiary of LITE-ON Group, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation is a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of Solid-State Drives (SSDs) for PC Client, Enterprise, Cloud and Edge Computing, Industrial and Automotive solutions.

Available in a variety of interfaces and form factors to deliver the right product for the right application, SSSTC’s SSD solutions are highly customizable using industry-leading key components. Designed for innovation, built for quality, and chosen for performance, all SSDs are 100 percent manufactured in-house utilizing state-of-the art facilities in Taiwan. SSSTC is committed to quality, innovation, and manufacturing excellence. Additional information about: www.ssstc.com

