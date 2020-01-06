Flora Growth Launches “Flora Beauty”

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has launched a beauty and cosmetics division called “Flora Beauty”. Flora Beauty will produce nine different beauty and cosmetics products using Flora’s organic CBD oil under two beauty brands.



MIND: A brand for the prestigious market. MIND recognizes the importance of finding a balance between creating premium skin products and helping to improve the planet. MIND will have a line of face moisturizers and cleansers, including:

Mind cleanser (5 oz.)





Mind eye cream (5 oz.)





Mind eye cream (0.85 oz.)





Mind moisturizing cream (6 oz.)





Mind moisturizing cream (8 oz.)

ELEMENTS: A brand for the mass market. ELEMENTS focuses on creating products with natural ingredients and minimizing damage to the planet. ELEMENTS will have moisturizing products for the face, cleansers, masks and eye contour, including:

Elements mask (0.85 oz.)





Elements cleanser (5 oz.)





Elements eye cream (0.85 oz.)





Elements moisturizing cream (6 oz.)

All of Flora Beauty’s products will be organic, including CBD and cruelty free.

The two brands incorporate the expectations of today's and future consumers including: high quality products with natural ingredients, developed with social responsibility and with a focus on the environment.

Flora Beauty will launch its brands in the Fall of 2020, initially sell its products via electronic channels, targeting customers in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia with expansion to North America and beyond in the medium-term. Following Flora Beauty’s e-launch, Flora expects to launch the sale of these products in brick and mortar retail stores in the Fall of 2021.

Flora Growth Corp.

At Flora, we are building the world’s largest and lowest cost vertically-integrated producer of organic cannabis oils, CBD-infused food & beverage, pharmaceutical-grade, medical and cosmetic-grade derivatives from the cannabis plant.

For further information, contact:

Damian Lopez

+1 416 861 2269

damian.lopez@floragrowth.ca

Website: www.floragrowth.ca

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company’s operations, the Company’s ability to develop and roll-out the Flora Beauty brands, the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.