Yedpay Secures its Cloud Deployment with Fortinet to Power Business Growth

Fortinet Security Fabric’s Dynamic Cloud Security Offerings Deliver Advanced Security for Fintech Innovator

“Migrating to cloud environments adds extra complexity and risks if security isn’t part of an organization’s cloud strategy from the onset. Customers like Yedpay rely on Fortinet to provide advanced security for all their deployments as they’re moving to cloud environments. In addition to protecting the expanded attack surface, Fortinet’s dynamic cloud security offerings, which are part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, simplifies operations with single-pane-of glass management and doesn’t compromise network performance.”

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that merchant payment solutions company Yedpay has deployed an end-to-end Fortinet Security Fabric to help bolster security as it moves its infrastructure to the cloud. Fortinet’s dynamic cloud security solutions enable Yedpay to protect its current operations, stay ahead of cyber attacks and confidently expand service offerings to grow the business.

Established in Hong Kong in 2014, Yedpay provides a secure platform for e-commerce payments for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that are underserved by other financial services providers. Its infrastructure connects merchants, including taxi drivers and other SMEs, with payment issuers and supports marketing and analytics tools.

Like other organizations in the financial services sector, Yedpay is now leveraging virtualization and cloud computing to help it deliver applications and services with greater speed and flexibility. Fortinet is able to power Yedpay’s speed of digital innovation with an equally agile security strategy achieved through the Fortinet Security Fabric. All Fortinet solutions seamlessly work together, are easily managed and also integrate smoothly with Yedpay’s existing security solutions to ensure consistent and secure connectivity across complex multi-vendor networks and different hardware, virtual environments and cloud environments.

With expertise in working with fintech startups and other financial services companies around the world, Fortinet helped Yedpay accelerate its cloud migration journey and reduces management and operational overheads without compromising security.

“We deployed Fortinet Network Firewalls five years ago to protect our on-premise network infrastructure. Fortinet was the clear choice to help us move our workloads to a public cloud environment with their Fortinet Security Fabric offerings,” said Alva Wong, Yedpay’s co-founder and chief information security officer. “Every component of the Fortinet Security Fabric is fully integrated into the entire network and every part of the security architecture is visible via a single console that is user-friendly and easy to operate. With Fortinet, a secure cloud migration that would normally take a year took us only a month.”

The Fortinet Security Fabric is an intelligent platform that unifies various security solutions across the network to detect, block and remediate attacks. It reduces and manages the attack surface through broad visibility, stops advanced threats with artificial intelligence-driven breach prevention, and reduces complexity via automated operations and orchestration across endpoints, access points, network elements, the data center, applications, cloud and data.

The Fortinet Security Fabric offerings deployed by Yedpay includes:

The FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall , with vendor-agnostic interoperability and advanced threat prevention built in to provide outstanding network visibility.





, with vendor-agnostic interoperability and advanced threat prevention built in to provide outstanding network visibility. The FortiWeb Web Application Firewall (WAF) provides Yedpay with AI-based behavioral scanning for threat detection and protection from the OWASP top ten most critical web app security risks. This includes cross-site scripting (XSS) and SQL injection attacks





provides Yedpay with AI-based behavioral scanning for threat detection and protection from the OWASP top ten most critical web app security risks. This includes cross-site scripting (XSS) and SQL injection attacks The FortiSIEM provides Yedpay cross-correlation of Security Operations Centre and Network Operations Center (SOC-NOC) analytics and automated workflows. It also provides single-pane-of-glass management to speed up and improve threat response, free time up for critical business operations and stop breaches before they occur

“Fortinet provides us with an end-to-end security solution and a single point of contact with deep multi-vendor integration. This not only gave us peace of mind during the migration, but continues to give us an easy way to secure our network architecture that is also highly scalable, incredibly powerful and cost-effective,” Mr. Wong added.

