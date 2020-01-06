Eric Buschbacher Shares Recommendations for Sports Fans Visiting NY

EMERSON, NJ, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avid sports fan, Eric Buschbacher , shares his favorite destinations in New York.New York is home to one of the most iconic sports teams in the country, the New York Yankees. Fans travel from all around the country for an opportunity to watch the team play at Yankee Stadium. If you’re going to New York for a game, you may want to consider making the most out of your trip by planning to do some other activities in the area. Eric Buschbacher believes there’s something special for every type of sports fan.If you love baseball, chances are you’ll also enjoy going to Madison Square Garden “the world’s most famous arena”. The venue hosts some of the best concerts and shows in the country. It’s also home to plenty of athletic sporting events throughout the year, including hockey, basketball, (home of St. John’s Red Storm basketball games as well) and boxing. If no events are happening during your trip, Eric Buschbacher recommends touring the venue to get a sneak peek inside the locker rooms.The Hard Rock Café is located adjacent to the Yankee Stadium and offers visitors access to many incredible pieces of memorabilia. Guests can grab an American meal in a sports-friendly atmosphere and browse an iconic collection of items. Eric Buschbacher notes that visitors can see John Lennon’s tinted round glasses, a Yankees “51” Fender Telecaster guitar, and Bono’s patent leather suit.When you’re in the mood to shop, visit the NBA store on Fifth Avenue. Sports fans will be in for a surprise when they find out the store offers interactive games and features in addition to a large variety of merchandise. Visitors can compare player statistics, height, shoe size, and even hand size. Plus, you can put your favorite teams up against each other to see how they fare. Eric Buschbacher notes that the 25,000 square feet store truly has something for everyone. If you’re lucky, you may run into a famous player! The store offers book signings and autographing events throughout the year.In 1974, Jackie Robinson was awarded Rookie of the year, and in 1949, he was given the Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award. Now, fans can visit his home in Brooklyn at Tilden Ave. The house is of considerable significance to baseball fans because Jackie Robinson was the first African-American to play major league baseball. Eric Buschbacher goes on to explain that at the time, Robinson and his wife had a difficult time finding a house in Brooklyn because of racism and division.Sometimes, travelers need to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Over one million plants can be found at the New York Botanical Garden, which spans 250 acres. Both the plants and their unique arrangements make for a breathtaking view. Eric Buschbacher notes that the destination is also very popular because it is open year-round. People can visit quarterly to see the changing seasons and various cycles of each plant. The New York Botanical Garden also has a variety of beautiful artwork on display. Guests can enjoy sculptures and pieces by the famous Andy Warhol.



