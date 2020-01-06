DZS Appoints Joon Kyung Kim to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dasan Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, has appointed Joon Kyung Kim to its board of directors. With Kim’s appointment, which fills the existing Class I vacancy on Dasan Zhone’s board, Dasan Zhone’s board of directors expands to seven directors, including four independent directors and three non-independent directors.



Mr. Kim brings to DASAN Zhone’s board more than 36 years of experience in audit and advisory services from KPMG. Prior to joining DASAN Zhone, Kim served as the National Partner in Charge of KPMG’s Korean practice, a role to which he was appointed in 2005. During his career at KPMG, he progressed through various financial statement audit roles, developing expertise in financial statement audits, operational reviews and special audits of specified areas of operations, regulatory supervisory advice, credit reviews, performance improvement, and internal control related advisory services, and in 1999 was promoted to Partner. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“We are excited to welcome Joon to our board as he joins us at an important stage in our company’s development,” said Yung Kim, CEO of DZS. “The expertise he has developed from decades of work at one of the most well-respected accounting firms is directly relevant to his new responsibilities as a member of the Audit Committee as well as the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to welcome Joon to our organization.”

Joon Kim stated: “It’s a privilege to be joining DZS’s board of directors at this opportune time in the company’s history. I look forward to working alongside the executive management team and other board members to help this company capitalize on the opportunities presented by the evolving global communications landscape.”

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service providers and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, value-add networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and all DASAN Zhone product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

