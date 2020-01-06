mophie debuts new powerstation go at CES 2020

Traditional powerstation universal battery just got more powerful -- can safely jump start a full-sized car or SUV

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today unveiled the powerstation go™ universal battery at CES 2020. The portable jump starter for any SUV or full-sized car additionally features two USB-A ports, an AC power outlet, and Qi® wireless charging for mobile devices and laptops. Lightweight and portable, the powerstation go easily fits inside a bag or glove compartment to provide quick emergency power to any device or car battery.

“The next generation of mophie powerstation takes our universal solution that everyone knows and loves and makes it even more powerful with the ability to jump start cars. The powerstation go provides a quick and safe way for consumers to get back on the road in no time,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “As a leader in portable power, we’re excited to offer customers a reliable solution for all their charging needs while on the road.”

The mophie powerstation go provides unbeatable safety measures with easy-to-read indicator lights, spark proof cables, and automated safety checks. Additional features include:

44,400mWh of power with included mini jumper cables to easily jump start a car or SUV 2

Wireless charging surface charges any Qi-enabled device with up to 5W of power 2

Dual 2.4A USB-A ports safely charge two devices at once 2

115V AC output port charges laptops and other devices with up to 65W of power 2

LED Flashlight

Pricing & Availability:

The mophie powerstation go (MSRP $159.95) is available now on HSN.com and will be available January 9 on mophie.com in a variety of colors, including Black (Onyx), Blue (Cobalt), Rose Gold (Flamingo), Blue/Purple (Sapphire), Woodland (Camo), and Gold.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

