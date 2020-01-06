Global Payout Completes Two Year Audit of Financial Information

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the 2 year Audit of their financials, which can be viewed on OTC Markets for the years 2017 and 2018, along with the letter from the Company’s auditing firm, M&K CPAs.

Completing the audit marks the end of what has been an arduous and time-consuming project for the Company for the better part of the last year and a half and signals the beginning of an exciting new era for Global Payout.

“After spending well over a year trying to complete this audit, I am extremely grateful to be sharing this news with our shareholders,” said Global Payout COO, David Flores. “The sheer magnitude of the clean-up that was required could not have been anticipated by anyone, and despite the ongoing pressure we have faced trying to complete this audit in the shortest time possible, we never wavered in our commitment to making sure it would get done in the most accurate and thorough manner possible.”

“The completion of this audit is a very significant milestone for our company and for our valued shareholders who have continued to demonstrate confidence in our vision,” said Global Payout CEO, Vanessa Luna. “It positively demonstrates the legitimacy we are continuing to establish for Global Payout and serves as a very important step forward in our path to profitability. With the audit complete we can look ahead to the formal filing of the Form 10, which has been a very clear goal of mine since stepping into this opportunity as CEO of Global Payout in 2018. I will not understate the value that a fully reporting public entity affords, and the unique opportunities it helps to create for a company, and I can assure you that it is my intention to leverage this to our full advantage. From acquisition opportunities that promote diversification, to strategic partnerships that will fortify our holdings, I intend on leaving no stone unturned with regard to creating the most powerful and successful company possible.”

Over the next few weeks it is the Company’s intention to complete the necessary steps to prepare and submit a Form 10 Registration statement and become a fully reporting 1934 Act Company. Following this momentous achievement, steps will be taken to up-list the company to the OTCQB.

The Company will keep shareholders apprised of its progress at regular intervals.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)



Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.



MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®.”



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Media Contacts:

Global Payout, Inc.

www.globalpayout.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

Ir@globalpayout.com



MTrac Tech Corp.

www.Mtractech.com

(702) 790-2511 Ext. 101

ir@mtractechcorp.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.