Gear4 Unveils Tablet Cases at CES 2020

New Battersea and Brompton Cases for the Apple iPad Feature Integrated D3O® Technology for Superior Impact Protection

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today announced case solutions for the Apple 10.2-inch iPad®. The new Battersea and Brompton provide superior impact protection against unexpected drops, while remaining slim and stylish.

“We are proud to expand our product lineup, bringing the same technology and style that Gear4 is known for to tablet cases,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Inc. “Along with our popular Battersea case with full body protection, we’re excited to introduce the new Brompton folio design, giving consumers access to premium tablet protection that matches their style.”

The new Gear4 lineup for the Apple iPad includes:

Battersea (MSRP $79.99) – Ultimate impact defense with up to 8-foot drop protection and a slim design, featuring a foldable infinity angle stand, a built-in screen protector and full compatibility with Apple smart keyboards 2 . Available in black.

(MSRP $79.99) – Ultimate impact defense with up to 8-foot drop protection and a slim design, featuring a foldable infinity angle stand, a built-in screen protector and full compatibility with Apple smart keyboards . Available in black. Brompton (MSRP $49.99) – An ultra-protective clear case with up to 6.5-foot drop protection equipped with a movie stand featuring three viewing angles, and a removable folio in fabric3. Designed to fit perfectly with InvisibleShield screen protectors. Available in black and rose gold.

Each new slim Gear4 case for the Apple iPad features integrated D3O® technology to provide the world’s most advanced shock and impact protection. D3O material is trusted by the military, motorcyclists, and sports professionals for high-impact defense. Gear4 uses a unique version of D3O technology blended with other materials to produce cases scientifically engineered to safeguard mobile devices.

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Apple iPad will be available in February on ZAGG.com with a limited lifetime warranty4.

1Source: GFK, STRAX GfK Cases, Sept. 2019; No. 1 case brand by sales volume

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

3Based on ZAGG Brands internal calculations

4Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Apple and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Gear4, InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, BRAVEN, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O® to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Now 13 years old and established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Contacts:

Media:

The Brand Amp

Nicole Fait

949-438-1104

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d95130a-0707-4086-ad5b-57c2023345b8

Gear4 Battersea case for the Apple 10.2-inch iPad The Gear4 Battersea tablet case delivers ultimate impact defense with up to 8-foot drop protection, a slim design, a foldable infinity angle stand, and a built-in screen protector.



