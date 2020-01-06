Qorvo® Expands Cellular IoT Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Cellular IoT partnership with Nordic Semiconductor enables always-on global connectivity for new wave of battery-powered devices

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced it is expanding its IoT portfolio with two RF front-end (RFFE) modules that support the NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular standards. Featuring the industry’s smallest integrated dual-band module, Qorvo’s expanded portfolio accelerates global connectivity by helping manufacturers add cellular IoT capability to a range of new devices.



Qorvo has partnered with Nordic Semiconductor to develop cellular IoT solutions using Qorvo’s RFFE modules. Svein-Egil Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer at Nordic Semiconductor, said, “We are very impressed by the features and performance of Qorvo’s new modules. With their high integration level, extensive band coverage, and support for both NB-IoT and LTE-M, they enable truly global products—while providing industry-leading power consumption and robust design margins.”

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “The NB-IoT and LTE-M standards usher in a new era of always-on global connectivity for a massive number of devices, including applications that weren’t previously feasible. Minimizing RF solution size and power consumption are critical for this new wave of battery-powered devices, many of which will be expected to provide years of unattended and maintenance-free operation.”

NB-IoT and LTE-M networks are quickly expanding worldwide. The Ericsson Mobility report estimates that the number of NB-IoT and LTE-M connections tripled during 2019 and will account for more than half of the almost 5 billion cellular IoT connections by 2025*. Operators have already launched more than 120 NB-IoT and LTE-M networks, according to the GSMA.

Leading manufacturers of IoT devices, including wearables, are designing products using Qorvo’s newest modules. In addition to compact size, both modules offer the industry’s lowest minimum operating voltage, allowing extended battery life in IoT devices.

Qorvo solutions that simplify the IoT’s toughest tech challenges will be on display at CES®2020 (#CES2020) in Las Vegas, Jan. 7-10, Sands Expo #43109. More information about the company’s IoT innovation can be found at https://www.qorvo.com/applications/internet-of-things

Qorvo Part # Description Size QM55003 Integrated multi-band NB-IoT/LTE-M module with low-band and mid-band PAs, Tx/Rx filters, and switch supporting multiple transmit/receive paths 4 mm x 4 mm QM55001 Multi-band NB-IoT/LTE-M module with low-band and mid-band PAs and switch. Provides flexibility to add filters as required 4 mm x 5 mm

*Ericsson Mobility Report: IoT Connections Outlook, November 2019





