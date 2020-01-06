SELLAS to Present at Biotech Showcase™

Clinical development and regulatory update on galinpepimut-S (GPS) and nelipepimut-S (NPS) will be given

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that Angelos Stergiou, M.D., ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase on Monday, January 13 at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will highlight SELLAS’ clinical and regulatory development progress for GPS and NPS and outline expected milestones for 2020.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of SELLAS’ website at www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days on SELLAS’ website following the presentation.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential for the treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

Investor Contacts

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

ir@sellaslife.com

Investor Relations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

917-438-4353

info@sellaslife.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.