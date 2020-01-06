Altair Acquires newFASANT, Further Expanding High-Frequency Electromagnetics Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Software plugs into existing Altair solutions, expanding offerings in areas such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Doppler effects, and infrared/thermal



TROY, Mich., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, today announced the acquisition of newFASANT, offering leading technology in computational and high-frequency electromagnetics. newFASANT’s solutions address a wide range of electromagnetic problems in areas such as antenna design and placement, radar cross section (RCS) analysis, automotive V2V/ADAS, and infrared/thermal signatures.

Originally a spin-off from the University of Alcalá, near Madrid, newFASANT is home to world renowned industry pioneers. Its software portfolio containing various full-wave and high frequency asymptotic electromagnetic solvers, when combined with Altair Feko ™ , will allow Altair to leapfrog its competition and offer advanced solutions in relevant technology areas like V2V, Doppler effects, radome analysis, periodic structures, reflectarrays and others.

“We are thrilled to welcome newFASANT and its brilliant engineers to Altair,” said James Scapa, Altair’s chief executive officer and founder. “By combining its people and software into our advanced solutions offerings, we are clearly emerging as the dominant player in high-frequency electromagnetics – technology that is critical for solving some of the world’s toughest engineering problems.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the ranks of such a globally relevant and growing software player,” said Felipe Cátedra, chief executive officer of newFASANT. “Ever since we spun off from the University of Alcalá, we have grown the sophistication of our offerings, but by joining a powerhouse like Altair, we will be able to commercially expand our footprint immensely.”

This move solidifies Altair’s place as a world leader in high-frequency electromagnetics, a critical technology that supports advanced digital communications for areas such as IoT, cellular networks, mobile phones and connected devices, V2V, radar and radio.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Ultra Conformed Reflectors Module Collimated Beam Example Example of the analysis of an ultra-conformed reflector with the MoM Module. Radome Module Example Design of an ogive radome with FSS using Radome Primitive from the MoM Module. Parametric Dynamic Simulations Demo With newFASANT dynamic scenarios can be analyzed, for example, some parts of the scenario can be moved, creating different simulations automatically. GTD Antenna coupling demo in urban scenario The GTD module is used to analyze the propagation and study the coverage of several antennas placed in an urban environment.



