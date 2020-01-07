Ignite Power breaks affordability record, providing modern energy access for under 25¢ per week

Ending Kerosene usage for learning Solar lesson Home system installation

Ignite Power is breaking records for low-cost electricity access in Africa, with its most affordable plan to date: less than 25¢ per week

I have no doubt that we can provide universal access, irrespective of people’s location or earnings. This type of service is a very important tool if we are to ensure no one is left behind” — Michael Liebreich, a member of Ignite Power’s Advisory board

ABU DHABI, UAE, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is launching a new service that will break all records for low-cost energy access in Africa, with its most affordable plan to date. For just 90¢ a month, less than 25¢ per week, customers can now enjoy modern lighting and phone charging in the comfort of their own homes for the first time, impacting their day-to-day life in the most affordable way possible. The service also includes a mobile wallet, allowing the client to make mobile payments for the first time, providing access to the digital finance world.

Ignite’s new, inclusive pricing 90¢ per month plan is launched with the goal of connecting some of the most isolated communities in rural Africa. The households that are connected are below the poverty line, and many struggle to afford basic products and services without support. Ignite’s project will provide modern energy to some of the people who need it the most, and is enabled through a collaboration with EnDev, a global energy access partnership which promotes sustainable energy across the globe. With the support of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, and Sweden, EnDev is focusing on new business models to support people in the greatest need around the world.

Michael Liebreich, founder of Bloomberg New Energy and former member of the High-Level Advisory Group of the UN’s Sustainable Energy for All initiative, who serves as a member of Ignite Power’s Advisory board, said: “What this new service does is to solve one of the major dilemmas in providing energy access to the very poor. If you make it completely free, that is a recipe for inefficiency, abuse, and poor maintenance; but if you charge even a nominal amount, transaction costs quickly mount up. Ignite’s innovation is to reduce transaction costs to nearly zero, so that these very poor families can be treated as the real customers that they are”.

The EnDev collaboration takes Ignite’s vision for inclusiveness to a whole new level. Angela Homsi, Ignite Power’s Co-founder, said: “We are constantly working to provide our customers with the most affordable price plans possible, and will continue to do so, until we will connect everyone, everywhere”. The new project will enable customers to enjoy a modern solar system in their home, including 3 light bulbs and a cellphone charger. Customers also enjoy full warranty and service for 3 years for all products. All customers' payments are done digitally, through an e-wallet, saving customer costs, and opening them to the world of finance.

Ignite’s business model – based on economies of scale and uncompromised effort to reach extreme affordability – has been built within the framework of IRENA’s (the International Renewable Energy Agency) Africa 2030 Road Map for Energy Access. Based on current cost trends and innovative program designs like Ignite’s 90¢ plan, universal energy access can be achieved by 2030, as outlined in IRENA’s latest Renewable Power Generation Cost Report, published in May 2019.

The 90¢ project is another step for Ignite Power on the road to connecting hundreds of millions across Africa to clean, affordable power. “We still have a long way to go to provide universal access to modern energy services, irrespective of people’s location or earnings,” says Liebreich. “However, I have no doubt that we can, and will get there this decade. This type of service is a very important tool if we are to ensure no one is left behind.”

About Ignite Power: The fastest-growing pan-African developer and financier of solar programs, Ignite Power is striving to provide electrical power to hundreds of millions of people in Africa, with inclusiveness and affordability leading every step of the company’s way. In order to provide the most isolated rural customers with a sustainable solution, the company provides the most affordable price plans in Africa, and is constantly working to lower prices even more. With a presence in over 10,000 villages across Africa, Ignite Power is leading the way to a more sustainable, empowered, and inclusive future.

About Endev: Energising Development (EnDev) is an is an impactful multilateral energy initiative, currently financed by six donor countries: the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Sweden. EnDev promotes sustainable access to modern energy services that meet the needs of those most in need - long-lasting, affordable and appreciated by users. EnDev works in 25 countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and since 2005 has taken a leading role at promoting access to Sustainable Energy for All.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.