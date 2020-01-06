Global Automotive Shift-By-Wire (SBW) Systems Market Review 2014-2019, and Forecast 2020-2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Shift-By-Wire Systems Market by Vehicle Type, by Powertrain Type, by Design Type, by Position Type, and by Region, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the global automotive SBW systems market over the trend period 2014 to 2019 and forecast period 2020 to 2030 in terms of both value and units.



SBW system has been maintaining its name in the list of a few automotive components that are witnessing a double-digit rate. Even the cyclic decline of the overall automotive industry has a relatively less impact on the overall demand for SBW systems, the growth is protected by an incessant shift from mechanical transmission systems to SBW systems.



Market Highlights

The automotive SBW systems market is projected to offer healthy growth opportunities and is likely to reach US$ 2,139.5 million in 2030. Organic growth in vehicle production, growing penetration of automatic transmission vehicles in the overall vehicle production, the emergence of electric vehicles, and significant weight reduction along with an improvement in fuel economy with SBW systems are some of the major factors that are fueling the growth of the SBW systems market.



The author has firstly segmented the market based on the vehicle type as hatchback, sedan, SUV, and others. SUV is expected to remain the largest market segment in the years to come, propelled by the trend of the shift from sedans and hatchbacks towards SUVs. Spacious interiors and comfortable and satisfying driving experience have generated a sheer interest for SUVs among consumers. Further, there is also a slightly higher penetration of SBWs in SUVs over other vehicle types.



Our analysis on another market segmentation, which is based on the powertrain type, suggests that combustion vehicle is forecasted to remain the larger consumer of SBW systems in the near future. On the contrary, electric vehicles are likely to exhibit faster growth during the same period. Various prominent EV models, such as Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Toyota Pirus, and Audi e-Tron, are equipped with SBW systems.



Analogously, the study's outcomes on different design types advocate that joystick is the most preferred design of SBW among Joystick, rotary, lever, buttons, and others, in years to come. Rotatory is another key segment that holds a considerable share and is likely to exhibit the highest growth in the near future. Some of the key vehicle models that are equipped with rotary SBW systems include Land Rover Discovery, Jaguar XE, and Chrysler Pacifica.



In terms of regions, Europe is so far the largest automotive SBW systems market propelled by early adoption of SBW systems by the region's leading automakers such as BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen AG, and Groupe Renault. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China is the growth engine of the Asia-Pacific's market, propelled by increasing adoption of SBW systems by the leading Chinese OEMs such as FAW, Changan Automobile, Geely, and GWM (Great Wall Motors) in some of their vehicle models.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, components manufacturers, SBW systems manufacturers, and automotive OEMs. The key SBW systems manufacturers are ZF Group, Kongsberg automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group, GHSP Inc., Kuster holding, Atsumetic Co. Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Sila Group, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Eissmann Group Automotive, and JOPP Group. New product development, advancements in automotive SBW systems' functionality, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive SBW Systems Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Automotive SBW Systems Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

2.2.2. By Powertrain Type

2.2.3. By Design Type

2.2.4. By Position Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Automotive SBW Systems Market Assessment

3.1. The author's Insights

3.2. Automotive SBW Systems Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Market's Segments Analysis (US$ Million and Million Units)

3.5. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Units)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

3.8. Industry Personnel/Expert Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. The author's Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Automotive SBW Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Vehicle Type (2014-2030)

5.1. The author's Insights

5.2. Hatchback: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

5.3. Sedan: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

5.4. SUV: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

5.5. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)



6. Automotive SBW Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Powertrain Type (2014-2030)

6.1. The author's Insights

6.2. Combustion Vehicles: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

6.3. Electric Vehicles: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)



7. Automotive SBW Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Design Type (2014-2030)

7.1. The author's Insights

7.2. Joystick: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

7.3. Rotatory: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

7.4. Lever: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

7.5. Buttons: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

7.6. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)



8. Automotive SBW Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Position Type (2014-2030)

8.1. The author's Insights

8.2. Console: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)

8.3. Steering: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Units)



9. Automotive SBW Systems Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2030)

9.1. The author's Insights

9.2. North American Automotive SBW Systems Market Analysis

9.3. European Automotive SBW Systems Market Analysis

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Automotive SBW Systems Market Analysis

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Automotive SBW Systems Market Analysis



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. The author's Insights

10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Vehicle Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Powertrain Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Design Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Position Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Emerging Trends

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



11. Company Profiles of Key Players

11.1. Atsumitec Co. Ltd.

11.2. Dura Automotive Systems

11.3. Ficosa International S.A.

11.4. GHSP Inc.

11.5. Kostal Group

11.6. Kongsberg Automotive

11.7. Kuster Holding

11.8. Sila Group

11.9. Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

11.10. ZF Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s364d9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.