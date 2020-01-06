2020 Trends: Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market is Expected to Flourish at a Remarkable Growth Rate 5.7%

Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market

Investment activities in the Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics ticks up with technological advancements in Market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- QYR Consulting has introduced a detailed report titled, “ Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market Report: Company Analysis, Future Overview Global Sales Trends by 2025,” that offers a critical analysis of the market. The global Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics market is anticipated to value worth US$ 2.4 Bn by 2025 from an earlier valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2018. The global Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics market is estimated to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.Segmental AnalysisWearable Electronic Devices to Drive the Growth of the Electronic SegmentThe global Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics market is categorized into three prominent segments by type, airport size, and sales channel. The type segment of the market is divided into accessories, electronic devices, and others. Increasing demand for wearable electronic devices such as wrist band, smartwatches, headphones, and others that offer hazel free activity during travel without restricting hands is gaining popularity as it offers convenience to travelers. This factor is likely to boost the growth of the electronic devices segment. The sales channel segment is classified as specialty retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and Others while the airport size segment is segregated into small, medium, and large segments.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8233 Regional AnalysisTransportation, Trade, and Tourism to Foster the Growth of the Market in MEA and in the Asia Pacific RegionsBy 2040, the Middle-East and the Asia-Pacific are expected to hold a substantial share of the air passenger traffic worldwide. Developing economies are likely to offer growth opportunities in the future due to growing transportation, trade, and tourism. High demand for consumer electronics and customers increasingly preferring to buy accessories for consumer electronic devices is leading to the growth of the Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics market.Key PlayersCollaboration and Expansion – Key Competitive StrategyThe leading companies operating in the Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics market are involved in collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence. For instance,JBL and Royal Capi-Lux announced a collaboration to offer JBL’s Free truly in-ear headphones at airport retail storesDufry AG announced the acquisition of RegStaer Vnukovo to expand Dufry’s presence at Moscow airportThe report offers a profile of major companies operating in the market which include Lagardere Travel Retail, Crystal Media, Dufry AG, Royal Capi-Lux, Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex, Regstaer Duty Free, InMotion, and Dufry AG.For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8233 About Us:QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.