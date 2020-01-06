Issued by NCRI

Maryam Rajavi: Iran regime practically withdraws from nuclear deal by abandoning its commitments

Satellite imagery of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research - SPND

Satellite imagery of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research - SPND

Imperative to activate JCPOA trigger mechanism, reinstate six Security Council resolutions

The anti-human regime used all benefits and concessions from the JCPOA to further export terrorism and warmongering abroad and carry out suppression at home.”
— Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the decision last night by the Iranian regime not to abide by “restrictions in the number of centrifuges, the capacity, percent and level of enriched uranium and research and development,” in its nuclear program as a practical departure from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mrs. Rajavi underscored the imperative and urgency of activating the trigger mechanism and reinstating six United Nations Security Council resolutions against the regime. She added that the anti-human regime used all benefits and concessions from the JCPOA to further export terrorism and warmongering abroad and carry out suppression at home.

The mullahs never stopped their nuclear weapons program despite benefiting from the concessions under the JCPOA. Lack of transparency regarding Possible Military Dimensions of the regime’s nuclear weapons program, the work at the secretive agency that directs the nuclear weapons program (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research - SPND), details of its secret site for testing (Center for Research and Expansion of Technologies on Explosions and Impact - METFAZ), are among these activities. Moreover, the Iranian regime has not responded to questions by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning the presence of highly enriched uranium materials, nor has it allowed interviews with key experts and officials involved in its nuclear program.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 6, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Maryam Rajavi, NCRI President-Elect

Maryam Rajavi, NCRI President-Elect

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Maryam Rajavi: Iran regime practically withdraws from nuclear deal by abandoning its commitments
Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures
Iran Uprising – No. 68: Names of 59 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising
View All Stories From This Author