Precious Memories Saved From The Dust Heap

Golden Moments Brought Back From The Brink

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- What a sensational service! We really wanted to convert our old family videos on VHS from 20 years ago. We were quite concerned about how it would turn out given the state of the original tapes. We were given a turnaround of 7 to 14 days but received the finished product back inside six days, delivered straight to our doorstep.We would highly recommend the tapestodigital.com team, after scratching around for this type of service, we found them to be the cheapest by a fair distance and we were very satisfied and really surprised with how efficient they were. I got my 26 VHS tapes dropped off in just over a week.The team has been amazing in how professional they are in sorting out all of our queries. We had a decent number of tapes to convert. A lot of them were heavily encrusted with mould and a couple of decades’ worth of dust.We hadn’t thought much about how our old VHS tapes were stored so we were shocked when we found out just how badly they had deteriorated over the years. We hadn’t given a minute’s thought to worrying about mould and we didn’t realize magnetic tape stock degraded over time! Naturally, we were worried the videos wouldn’t turn out very well, but surprisingly, they were able to get super quality videos out of our raw footage!We also had a couple of cans of 8mm film stock that were badly damaged as the film inside was mangled and our camcorder was unable to play it. Their digital service was able to repair our films and retrieve the footage. The resulting quality was surprisingly good! Great work!We opted for the package that included a video editing and enhancement service and their pricing is super reasonable!Not only did they manage to convert our old VHS and 8mm films, they provided us with a high quality digital recording that far exceeded my expectations. We’ve send copies of the DVD to other members of our family and they love it, particularly the kids who were captivated by seeing our family history on screen.The quality of the final converted footage is excellent and we will definitely go back again with more of our old VHS tapes!Highly recommended! Thank you so much again!



