NVIDIA Announces New G-SYNC Esports Displays

Breakthrough 360Hz Design For Competitive Gamers; 6X Faster Than Traditional Displays

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES)—In the world of competitive gaming, where mere milliseconds can make the difference between victory and defeat, NVIDIA today unveiled new G-SYNC® displays with a 360Hz refresh rate, providing esports enthusiasts and competitive gamers with the fastest gaming displays ever made. At 360Hz, game frames are displayed once every 2.8ms—up to 6X faster than traditional gaming displays and TVs.



NVIDIA and ASUS are showcasing the world’s first G-SYNC 360Hz display--the ASUS ROG Swift 360--at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The display, which will be available later this year, pairs perfectly with GeForce® RTX®, the world's fastest gaming GPUs, to deliver the absolute best competitive gaming experience.

Rapid Rise in Esports Participants and Tournament Prizing

The esports and competitive gaming communities continue to expand at a phenomenal rate. More than 60% of GeForce gamers worldwide play competitive games every month and $211M was awarded(1) as esports prize money in 2019, representing a 29% jump from the previous year. Esports viewership has skyrocketed as well, with more than 450M gamers tuning in to watch competitive tournaments played in real time(2).

NVIDIA G-SYNC--Driving Innovation and Advancing Gaming

First introduced in 2013, NVIDIA G-SYNC is best known for its innovative Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology that eliminates tearing by synchronizing the refresh rate of the display with the GPU’s frame rate. Since then, G-SYNC processors have added new display technologies to accelerate esports panels, including dynamic overdrive to enhance player perception, custom-tuned firmware to improve image quality for better target acquisition, and now 360Hz refresh rates for rapid reaction time. While esports pros previously accepted frame tearing on their display to avoid waiting for the next frame to update, with G-SYNC’s 360Hz and VRR technologies, frames now refresh in less than 3ms, so esports pros can get both tear-free frames and incredibly low latency.

Designed for Esports Pros—the ASUS ROG Swift 360

Developed in conjunction with NVIDIA, the ASUS ROG Swift 360 is specifically designed for esports competitions and features a 24.5 inch form factor to keep every pixel of action in the field of view. The ASUS ROG Swift 360 features ASUS’s new sleek ROG finish that feels at home on the grand stage at any esports event as well as:

Blistering Fast Refresh Rate: 360Hz delivers crystal clear visuals, extremely low system latency for faster reaction times, and the smoothest motion to keep pros on target.

360Hz delivers crystal clear visuals, extremely low system latency for faster reaction times, and the smoothest motion to keep pros on target. Designed for Esports: Play how the pros do and never miss a critical moment with the highest performance 24.5 inch Full HD display.

Play how the pros do and never miss a critical moment with the highest performance 24.5 inch Full HD display. Superior Clarity: No distracting tearing, stuttering, flicker, or artifacts with NVIDIA G-SYNC VRR technology.

No distracting tearing, stuttering, flicker, or artifacts with NVIDIA G-SYNC VRR technology. Quality Certified by NVIDIA: All G-SYNC certified displays undergo a rigorous validation process and are subjected to 300 image quality tests to ensure they deliver consistent quality and maximum performance.

NVIDIA will be demonstrating the new 360Hz G-SYNC display at its press suite at the Wynn hotel during CES this week, featuring a set of esports demos that show how 360Hz improves gamer’s performance in target acquisition, aiming, and perception.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a computer technology company that has pioneered GPU-accelerated computing. It targets the world’s most demanding users — gamers, designers and scientists — with products, services and software that power amazing experiences in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, professional visualization and autonomous cars. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Bryan Del Rizzo

Director Global PR, GeForce Business Unit

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-510-331-8824

bdelrizzo@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to the performance, benefits, impact and availability of NVIDIA’s new G-SYNC displays and the ASUS ROG Swift 360 are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GTX, NVIDIA Pascal and NVIDIA Turing are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

(1) https://www.esportsearnings.com/history/2019/games

(2) As reported by Newzoo.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c84a77f-fb5f-4abd-8c94-6b017eb15066﻿

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1720bdd9-c299-4e5c-9801-1bc66c5c4910

NVIDIA G-SYNC 360Hz Esports Gaming Display NVIDIA today unveiled new G-SYNC® displays with a 360Hz refresh rate, providing esports enthusiasts and competitive gamers with the fastest gaming displays ever made. At 360Hz, game frames are displayed once every 2.8ms—up to 6X faster than traditional gaming displays and TVs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.